Short sellers expect a nearly 40% collapse in stock prices.





According to short seller Chris Dale, more pain is ahead for investors in British grocery technology company Ocado. Kintbury Capital’s chief investment officer expects shares of Ocado to fall 45% from Wednesday’s closing price of 6.60 to around 3.75 ($4.52) per share. Short sellers profit when a stock goes down. They borrow shares and immediately sell them with the plan to buy back when the price is lower to make up the difference. Founded by Dale in 2015, the hedge fund currently has bearish bets worth $32.6 million (0.59% of Ocado’s free-floating shares), up from an October 31 peak of 0.82%, according to data from UK’s Financial Conduct. that has gone down authority. Short sellers benefit by gradually reducing their bets as stock prices decline over time. Short-selling interest in Ocado has risen to more than 4% of the stock in recent months after a two-year lull. Kintbury Capital is far from the only hedge fund selling stock in Ocado. AHL Partners, AQR Capital, Gladstone Capital and DE Shaw & Co. are other companies currently holding significant short positions in Ocado. Ocado’s stock is down 62% already this year. According to Dale’s estimates, Ocado’s market cap should drop from its current 5.45 billion to 3 billion. In addition to delivering groceries in the UK, Ocado licenses the technology and builds highly automated warehouses for grocery companies around the world. Ocado plans to build 64 warehouses in 10 countries. Earlier this month, shares of Ocado soared 32% after the announcement of a new contract with South Korea’s Lotte Shopping to build six CFCs. Ocado said Lotte would pay an upfront fee estimated at $15 million per CFC. But analysts at Morgan Stanley said Lotte had only committed to building two CFCs by 2026 and had options to build four more CFCs by 2032. Pipeline ‘eager than determined’ “More [CFC] “The pipeline has more aspirations than confirmed,” Dale said at the Sohn London Investment Conference last week. Even after that, this has not yet been proven.” Dale said the market overvalued Ocado as if all CFCs would go live tomorrow. Ocado did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment for this article. The hedge fund manager said the company would need to raise new capital to “keep it afloat,” as returns won’t be generated until the CFC is operational. Next year, the year after that, the year after that, and the year after that. and if the present [share] If prices hold, that would mean a dilution of 10% per year,” Dale said. But analysts at investment bank UBS said the company won’t need additional funding to build Lotte’s CFC. Also, the portfolio manager said Ocado said Ocado’s bonds due in 2027 are currently trading at 66.6 pence per pound, yielding 10.97%, which is significantly higher than the yield of 0.34% when the debt was issued in June 2020. 29 years in finance. Dale said he doesn’t believe Ocado’s grocery delivery business is profitable enough to sustain its share price over the long term: he estimates that Ocado earns about $10 per 100 orders, despite a 35% gross profit margin. M&S and earlier only applies to high-margin food deliveries such as Waitrose. It’s a niche market, not a mainstream market. Ocado, which has been public since 2010, reported exceptional earnings in the retail sector in 2020 and 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions meant Ocado’s food. The delivery business has seen an increase in average order volume and number of orders, but inflation and rising interest rates prove to be headwinds to earnings in 2022. “When inflation gets to 12 or 13 percent, it could actually get worse.” Dale told investors at Sohn. For comparison, shares of M&S are also down 48% this year. But the sell-off is much bigger. Shares are down about 20% this year, compared to larger supermarket peers such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

