1950 World Cup: When the United States beat England in the greatest sporting upset of all time





CN—

On one side of the pitch was a team made up of some of the biggest names in world football. On the other, a gravedigger, a dishwasher and a postman. The result seemed a formality.

However, in front of around 10,000 fans and a fearless American journalist in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, one of football’s biggest upsets took place.

Described as a bunch of scoundrels by author Geoffrey Douglas, the United States beat a star-studded English side 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup.

The flick of Joe Gaetjens’ header towards the end of the first half was enough to secure the famous victory for the United States, a team made up of semi-professional players. But, given the lack of interest in the sport in the country at the time, he barely blipped on people’s radar.

Many US news outlets opted out of reporting on the game, with only one reporter, Dent McSkimmings, traveling to Brazil on his own.

And for American football historian Steve Holroyd, the result resembled the Miracle on Ice of the 1980 Winter Olympics when Team USA stunned the mighty Soviet Union in Lake Placid.

With the exception of politics, that was it. I mean, a brave group of underdogs just beat what was generally universally recognized as the best team in the world, Holroyd told CNN Sport.

You would think that would be the type of story that Americans would like to champion. In a different universe with the internet, if the internet existed, it might have been the very thing to bring football out of ethnic enclaves and into the national sporting consciousness.

But the papers didn’t pick it up, it didn’t get any coverage, it didn’t have any impact, sad to say, on the growth or anything of the game in this country at all levels.

Courtesy of US Soccer and National Soccer Hall of Fame

Although soccer in the United States may not have been as popular as other sports, it has a long history in the country, dating back to the 1920s.

At a time when other major leagues in the United States were becoming more professional, soccer also attempted a professional soccer league.

Although the American Football League was wiped out by the economic depression that wrecked the country in the 1920s, according to Holroyd, it was the first example of a football league that relied on corporate sponsorship.

After the failure of the American Football League, the sport largely retreated to ethnic enclaves, Holroyd explained.

It is highly regarded as an immigrant sport, played exclusively by immigrants, he said.

The teams that arose when the Second American Football League was formed in 1933 no longer had the more neutral names you would expect to find on these shores, like Pawtucket Rangers or Newark Skeeters, now it was Kearny Scots , Kearny Irish, Philadelphia Germans.

Although there was a brief resurgence in the sport during and after World War II, it was played in small pockets of the country such as St. Louis, Missouri.

And so, as the 1950 World Cup approached, there was little national interest or coverage of American participation. It was at the United States Soccer Football Association which, Holroyd explains, most likely had only one permanent member of staff to put together a squad to take on the soccer superpowers of Europe and South America.

The team that was selected was a hodgepodge, said Douglas, selected from the All-America. Most had never met let alone played with each other, except for four who played in St. Louis.

To reach the World Cup final in 1950, the United States had to go through a three-team qualifying group, alongside Mexico and Cuba.

Mexico, a country with a footballing heritage, finished undefeated with four wins from four, while the United States narrowly qualified with a 5-2 win over Cuba.

Even then, hopes were low. So they went down there mainly on a lark. They just thought they would have time off from work. They didn’t really know what the World Cup was, Douglas said.

Across the pond, hopes were high for a star-studded England side. The team was making its first appearance at a World Cup after opting out of the previous three.

England gave up the first three World Cups because they thought: if we were bigger than that, we were already champions, we don’t need to prove ourselves. They finally deigned to participate, it was going to be their coronation, said Holroyd.

Filled with players who would go on to be considered greats Stanley Matthews, Tom Finney and Stan Mortensen, the England team was expected to do well.

They had quite a shock.

When Douglas spoke to some of the USA team members for his book on the game, they spoke of sensing the overconfidence of their England counterparts.

The teams had faced each other earlier in the year, with an English reserve team still comfortably beating the Americans. But the game at the Estdio Independncia in Belo Horizonte was different.

Stanley Matthews was their main player and he wasn’t playing because they were resting him for the next opponent. But they didn’t even play (their best players) because they thought America would be such an easy game, Douglas said.

And so when the English entered the field, especially in the first half, they were very loose and made jokes.

Courtesy of US Soccer and National Soccer Hall of Fame

When the match started, unsurprisingly, it was the English team who dominated. American goalkeeper Frank Borghi, an undertaker, was described as having the match of his life that day.

In the 37th minute, the game changed. Walter Bahrs crossed the barrel from the side of Gaetjens, a dishwasher from the New York header and passed the desperate Bert Williams in goal.

And just like that, the pressure was all on England. At the end of the first half, when Gaetjens scored, everyone panicked, Douglas said.

And then apparently (England) pressed a little too hard, according to the guys from the American team. In the second half, (England) sort of got disorganized because they just couldn’t believe it was happening.

Between countless saves from Borghis, some wayward England finishes and a heroic defence, the American lead remained intact as they recorded a famous win, and one that went down in footballing history.

However, for Team USA players, the American public at home, and future generations, it’s a result that has been somewhat lost in time.

Even immediately after the victory, the significance of what they had accomplished did not immediately strike the American players.

So when they beat England, they thought: Oh, that’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome. Let’s get to the really important games in St. Louis against Ford Motors, Douglas said.

And despite the magnitude of the result, there wasn’t much international coverage. With McSkimmings being the only reporter from the game whose report appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, many media outlets felt the story was not worth covering.

The 1950 World Cup was not a stain on America’s sports radar, Holroyd said. If there was any interest, it was the immigrant communities who wanted to know how the homeland was doing. No one supported the United States.

Such was the level of disinterest, when the victorious players returned home they were greeted only by their families. Today would be a ticker tape parade. That would be huge, Douglas said.

Courtesy of US Soccer and National Soccer Hall of Fame

It could have been a seismic moment for the sport in the United States, but given the paucity of coverage, it passed without a murmur until about 30 years later when players started getting calls from journalists every four years, before the World Cups, to tell their stories.

There was huge shame in England about the result of being knocked down by the upstart American team. Douglas detailed a newspaper edging their paper in black to emphasize the ignominy.

They were embarrassed to have been beaten by this team of suckers from a country that did not enter the football ladder, Douglas said.

For the victorious team, the Cinderella nature of victory has been commemorated ever since, with all members of the winning American team inducted into the United States Soccer Hall of Fame in 1976.

And while football is awash with clashes and stories of the underdog, Holroyd believes this is the biggest shake-up on the world’s greatest stage ever.

The disparity between the 2022 editions of the United States and England teams at this year’s World Cup is not as great as in 1950. But 72 years later, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie could do worse than channel the spirit de Bahr and Gaetjens when they line up against England in Qatar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/football/england-usa-world-cup-1950-spt-intl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos