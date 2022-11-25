Channel Dinghy Tragedy: Investigation Confirms Boat Was in British Waters | british news





Families who lost relatives in a mass drowning accident in the English Channel a year ago have criticized the British agency investigating the tragedy for not making progress in determining how and why dozens of people died.

An interim report from the Maritime Accident Investigation Agency (MAIB) announced on Thursday confirmed the boat had reached British waters.

At first, officials thought the tragedy was beyond their jurisdiction because the bodies and survivors were found in the French part of the Channel.

But an investigation into the UK search and rescue response began in January when it became clear that some of the incidents involving these losses occurred within British territorial waters, the report says.

There was no sign of the ship or passengers when authorities sent a search and rescue team, he added.

In an incident on 24 November 2021, 31 people slowly froze to death in the English Channel. They made repeated SOS calls to French and British emergency services, but received no help. Twenty-seven bodies were recovered among those on board the overcrowded boat. 4 are not there yet.

Only two people survived the worst maritime disaster in the strait in 30 years. Among the dead were 21 men, 7 women, including 1 pregnant woman, and 3 teenagers.

Their crude ship left France on November 23, 2021 around 10:00 PM. When passengers repeatedly called the French and British emergency services, the French said they were in British waters, the British said they were in French waters.

It wasn’t until 2pm the next day, 11 hours later, that a French fisherman found a body in the water and raised the alarm.

On the one-year anniversary of the disaster, the families, through their lawyers, expressed their disappointment with the MAIB’s two-page interim report.

Maria Thomas of Duncan Lewis Solicitors said: The British and French sides should have access to each other’s records from the night of the drowning. If there was a systemic problem that caused so much loss of life that night, an independent investigation should confirm that such a tragedy will never happen again.

Sixteen of the bereaved families sent a letter to Rishi Sunak urging changes to prevent future tragedies.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the families of the bereaved, along with MPs including Care4Calais, Channel Rescue and Safe Passage, Trades Union Congress and RMT, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and several trade unions including writer Michael Rosen, demand justice for their lost loved ones. .

What the letter says: We demand an answer to why the French and British authorities have let down desperate people who have asked for help. We demand an end to the toxic rhetoric used by our politicians to call innocent refugees illegal immigrants or worse, an aggression that incites fear and division. We demand safe passage for these refugees so they can seek asylum in the UK without risking their lives in the Channel.

The bereaved families are even more distressed as they received a generic letter from MAIB on Wednesday via text or WhatsApp that did not mention them or their lost loved ones by name, and were asked to provide evidence for the investigation, including phone calls they may have last made. are doing with his kin when the dinghy began to shrink. Relatives say they don’t understand why it took MAIB a year to contact them.

“There was no promptness or transparency in the legal proceedings filed by the bereaved families,” said Thomas. Promptness is important because it guarantees the preservation of evidence, but it is worrisome that it takes so long to contact the family.

Families received a depersonalized letter on the eve of the anniversary without their name or the name of a missing relative, leaving them feeling that investigators were not looking out for them. This further undermined confidence in the MAIB investigation.

A MAIB spokesperson said: “On the anniversary of the accident, we think of those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. While it may be impossible to fully understand what happened at the time of the accident, it is understandable that the migrant vessel may have been in trouble in British waters. It is important to examine whether the UK’s emergency response was adequate that night as it became clear.

The purpose of the investigation is to improve safety, lessons can be learned and recommendations will be made to address identified issues as deemed appropriate. Investigation is ongoing and will be published in early summer 2023.

The spokesperson added that tracing the victim’s family was a complex process.

