US authorities seize iSpoof, a call spoofing site that stole millions • TechCrunch





An international police operation has taken down an online identity theft service that allowed cybercriminals to impersonate trusted companies to steal more than $120 million from victims.

iSpoof, which now displays a message that it has been seized by the FBI and the US Secret Service, offered spoofing services that allowed paid users to mask their phone numbers with a number belonging to a trusted organization, such as banks and tax offices, to carry out social engineering attacks.

“The website’s services enabled those who register and pay for the service to anonymously make spoofed calls, send recorded messages and intercept one-time passwords,” Europol said in a statement. statement Thursday. number of entities for financial gain and substantial losses for the victims”.

London’s Metropolitan Police, which began investigating iSpoof in June 2021 with international law enforcement agencies in the US, the Netherlands and Ukraine, said they had arrested the administrator. alleged websites, named Teejai Fletcher, 34, charged with fraud and organized crime offences. Fletcher has been taken into police custody and will appear at Southwark Crown Court in London on December 6.

iSpoof had around 59,000 users, causing 48 million casualties to 200,000 identified victims in the UK, according to Met Police. One victim was scammed in 3 million, while the average amount stolen was 10,000.

Europol says operators of the service have made an estimated $3.8 million in profits in the past 16 months alone.

The Metropolitan Police said they also used bitcoin payment records found on the site’s server to identify and arrest 100 other UK-based users of the iSpoof service. The venues’ infrastructure, which was hosted in the Netherlands but moved to Kyiv earlier in 2022, was seized and taken offline in a joint Ukrainian-US operation earlier this month.

Police have a list of phone numbers targeted by iSpoof fraudsters and will contact potential victims by text message Thursday and Friday. The text message will ask victims to visit the Mets website to help build more cases.

Helen Rance of the Metropolitan Police’s Cybercrime Unit said: Instead of just taking down the website and arresting the admin, we went after iSpoof users. Our message to criminals who have used this website is: We have your contact details and are working hard to locate you, wherever you are.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/24/ispoof-seized/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos