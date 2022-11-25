UK lecturers, teachers, postal workers start strike over payroll | business and economic news





Postal workers, university lecturers and schoolteachers demand better pay across the UK amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Thousands of postal workers, university lecturers and schoolteachers in Britain went on strike to demand better pay and working conditions amid the country’s cost of living crisis.

Picket lines were set up outside post offices, universities and schools on Thursday in one of the biggest communal strikes of the year.

Britons have faced travel disruptions and overflowing bins in recent months as unions representing several industries have launched back-to-back strikes.

Lawyers, nurses, postal workers, and many others left their jobs to pursue pay rises commensurate with soaring inflation.

Domestic energy and food costs have soared this year, pushing inflation to 11.1% in October, the highest in 41 years.

In Scotland, most schools were closed on Thursday as teachers staged their first major strike in decades.

At the university, about 70,000 faculty members went on strike on Thursday and will strike again on November 30 in the biggest action in higher education. This action will affect approximately 2.5 million students.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail employees left the company on Thursday and will return to work on Black Friday and Christmas Eve.

The strike will see more than 40,000 rail workers strike in December and January, disrupting the travel of millions during the busy festival season, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers announced on Tuesday. It came out after that.

The union announced that its members would go on strike for four days from December 13, the first week of January.

Pubs, bars and other hospitality establishments expressed disappointment with the recent train strike announcement.

The ongoing rail strike has had a major impact on our hospitality sector. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UK Hospitality trade body, said it would mean a significant drop in sales across the sector by keeping staff off work and interfering with consumer plans.

She added that further strikes for hospitality would be disastrous during the busiest time of the year, as everyone had expected an uninterrupted Christmas period for the first time in three years.

