



Ministers will finally be advising families on the best way to reduce their energy usage and bills this winter. The PR campaign expected before Christmas has been at the center of a controversy that has split the Conservative Party across three prime ministers.

The government was ready to push a button on a 15 million campaign endorsed by then-Economy Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, but was blocked by Liz Truss for fear of being perceived as a nanny.

Meanwhile, European governments have launched a series of campaigns, from urging the public to turn down the thermostat at home to turning off lights in public buildings. John Musk, an analyst at investment bank RBC, said it was “very late” when the UK government finally realizes that the cheapest way to deal with the energy crisis is to reduce energy use.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said Thursday that the campaign will not be a nanny or sponsor and will provide people with authoritative advice on managing their energy use. These sources may include bodies such as energy regulator Ofgem, Energy Saving Trust (EST) and retail suppliers.

Previous states have used energy-driven stars like TV chef Delia Smith to get their message across. (This ad is worth seeing.)

It’s unclear if the ad agency will be taking over campaign planning, but data from Tussell, which monitors government tenders, shows that the business unit won deals worth up to $30 million in May. From TV to social media to a division of advertising giant Omnicom. A bid was issued to the agency Mindshare in the spring for a separate four-year contract worth up to $1.5 million for the department’s interim campaign media activity plan.

Officials have identified eight changes that could save up to 420 per year without sacrificing comfort, The Times reported. Below are some of the proposed actions, each of which is an estimate of the annual Savings Minister’s expectations to achieve.

Reduce Boiler Temperature: 80

About 23 million households get heat and hot water from gas boilers. Reducing the temperature of the boiler flow where the water is pumped from the boiler to the radiator will not lower the temperature of the hot water coming out of the faucet, but it will save money. Most combi boilers are set between 70 and 80C, but operate most efficiently around 60C.

Heat off when going out: 105

A surefire way to cut down on usage and bills is to turn off the heating when you leave the house, such as when you pick up your keys and wallet or bag, so no one turns on the heat when no one is home.

Turn off radiators in empty rooms: 105

Likewise, turning off radiators in unused or rarely used rooms can save you significant money. This is a more obvious advantage for those with large homes or bedrooms that are not used daily.

This is the expected annual savings from a series of small actions like turning off electrical devices instead of leaving them in standby mode. The Times report doesn’t detail other measures, but they may include remembering to turn off lights and avoiding tumble dryers in favor of drying racks. The Energy Saving Trust estimates that these two methods can save up to 25 and 70 per year, respectively.

Switch bath for shower: 15-20

A government analysis found that frequent bathers could save 15% by replacing their bath with a shower once a week. According to EST’s advice, changing your bath just once a week for a four-minute shower can save you $20 a year in bills. However, it is understood that the government rejected the minister’s request to advise people to shorten their showers or turn down the thermostat due to national concerns.

Investing in Homes: Various Savings

Activists have long argued that the most effective way to save energy is through effective insulation. It is understood that the campaign will promote measures such as loft insulation, hollow wall insulation and thermostatic radiator valves by pushing this action. In a fall statement last week, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced an additional $6 billion in energy efficiency funding starting in 2025.

EST estimates that using a programmer, climate control unit and thermostatic radiator valves can save you $180 per year. A full set of controls will cost around 580 to install, and this investment pays off in 4 years. Other measures, such as solar panels, will cost much more, although payback times have decreased since bills skyrocketed during the energy crisis.

Other measures the government may consider advising the public include ventilating windows and doors, insulating hot water pipes, and preventing heater bleeding.

