US to hike spending, Europe holding back on cost of living crisis





Many shoppers say they plan to spend less this Black Friday as the cost of living crisis hits.

Richard Baker | In pictures | Getty Images

Black Friday may offer a chance to grab a bargain ahead of the holiday season, but many shoppers expect retailers to slash prices by a bigger margin this year as they tighten their belts in a context of worsening cost of living crisis.

Shoppers in Europe plan to spend nearly a fifth less during this year’s annual discount period as inflationary pressures weigh on consumer sentiment, according to research by the Boston Consulting Group this month.

related investment newsThese discount e-commerce stocks could be winners this holiday season. here’s why

UK consumers are expected to cut spending by the largest margin in the region, spending 18% less, while those in France and Germany both plan to cut spending by 15% and Spain by 13%.

American consumers were the only ones in the survey of nine countries, including Australia, to say they expected to spend more this year, increasing their spending by 6%.

Traders under pressure

The results come as the global economic outlook darkens, particularly in Europe, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has weighed on growth and sent energy prices soaring.

The UK is already in recession, the country’s Independent Office for Budget Responsibility confirmed last week.

This is increasing pressure on retailers, who are already struggling to recover from a Covid-19 downturn and attract increasingly cost-conscious consumers. In the meantime, many companies, seeking to correct last year’s shortcomings and supply problems, have built up large stocks of inventory which they are now under pressure to move.

What we’ve seen is the spread of the Black Friday trend.

Kristy Morris

Managing Director Commercial Solutions, Barclays Payments

“Black Friday is a vital time in the shopping calendar for physical and online retailers who are still recovering from the Covid pandemic and are now faced with consumers in many markets reducing their spending plans on many non-essential items. “, Jessica Distler, BCG’s chief executive and partner, said in the report.

This could see retailers extend their discounts throughout the month, increasing shopping opportunities for consumers with the cash to spend.

Growing risk of shopping scams

Transactions in the UK grew by 3.8% a year in the week to Black Friday, according to new data from Barclays Payments, one of the country’s leading payment processors.

Kristy Morris, managing director of business solutions at Barclays Payments, told CNBC on Thursday that this could mean shoppers are more inclined to spread out their purchases during the Christmas season.

“What we’ve seen is the spread of the Black Friday trend. We’ve seen it spread throughout the week and even further into the month,” Morris said.

“Part of that is about potentially bringing some of those Christmas shopping forward and consumers thinking about being more savvy about how they might be spending on Christmas,” she added.

Still, experts have urged shoppers to tread carefully when looking to take advantage of discounts this festive season.

John Davis, UK and Ireland director of cybersecurity organization Sans Institute, said online hackers have been known to “turn up the heat” during discount periods, particularly when shoppers are under pressure to make a deal.

Indeed, shopping scams increased by 34% after last year’s Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday weekend, according to Barclays research.

“Cybercriminals are advancing with attacks that are more frequent, more sophisticated and harder to detect than ever before,” he said.

Davis urged consumers to be extremely vigilant when shopping online and to avoid making hasty or panicky decisions for “fear of missing out.”

“Opportunistic hackers will try to create a false sense of urgency, so it’s important to exercise caution by staying aware of scams, trusting instincts and reinforcing security in all of our online behaviors,” he said. he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/25/black-friday-us-to-boost-spend-europe-hold-back-amid-cost-of-living-crisis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos