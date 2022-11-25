US-made missile strays in Ukraine, injuring civilians





A US-made missile fired by Ukrainian forces injured three civilians in eastern Ukraine in September, according to locals and debris recovered from the scene, marking a rare case where US-supplied weapons were related to civilian casualties in the nine-month conflict. .

The strike of an AGM-88B high-velocity anti-radiation missile, which is fired from a fighter jet against ground targets like radars and air defense systems, occurred around 6 p.m. on September 26 in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, residents said. The industrial city in Ukraine’s Donbass region has been the scene of constant missile and artillery attacks since the Russian invasion in February.

As Russia’s ground war in Ukraine bogs down, it has maintained an extremely heavy barrage of missiles and drones that has destroyed critical civilian infrastructure and killed or injured scores of Ukrainian civilians. In response, Ukraine had to rely heavily on air defense systems, some of which had just been sent by Western allies.

In one case this month, US and Polish officials said a Russian-designed missile that crossed Ukraine’s western border into Polish territory and killed two people was most likely an air defense munition fired by the Ukraine in response to heavy Russian fire. air assault.

The war in Ukraine has been defined by an almost endless barrage of munitions, and the manufacture and origin of the thousands of bullets, artillery shells and missiles fired at the front lines of the war can sometimes be impossible to verify.

But New York Times reporters were able to piece together and identify distinct metal fragments left behind at the site of an earlier strike in September in eastern Ukraine, providing a window into where the billions of dollars US military aid sent to Ukraine can sometimes land. .

Three people were injured, they say. No death. It hit the apartment where no one lives, and in the next one people were injured, said Olga Vasylivna, a resident who lived next to where the missile hit. His story was confirmed by witnesses. We’ve had hits in this neighborhood before. Now, we’re afraid of every little rustle.

A spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not respond to questions about the missile strike.

The effort to protect Ukrainian skies and destroy Russia’s own air defense systems has taken on new urgency in recent weeks.

This month, the United States announced that two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, which fire missiles that Ukrainian allies have in large supply, had been delivered to Kyiv. Six more will be supplied to Ukraine in the coming years.

The arrival of Western weapons in the Ukrainian military arsenal has sometimes required a degree of rigging and improvisation in this case, to enable Soviet-era Ukrainian MiG fighters to fire the AGM-88, a missile for which it was not designed.

There are no recorded instances of Ukrainian forces deliberately targeting cities entirely under their control, indicating that the missile was likely off target and may have malfunctioned. Russian troops, however, often targeted civilian infrastructure and population centers as a central and repeated tactic.

To mask their attacks on civilians, the Kremlin has often mistakenly attributed some of these casualties to malfunctioning Ukrainian air defenses that struck residential areas instead of intercepting incoming Russian missiles and drones.

What we consider before using anonymous sources. Do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

In this case, the missile hit the top floor of a five-story Soviet-style apartment building, exploding on impact and punching a distinct hole in the side of the buildings.

By late September, Kramatorsk was about 20 miles from where Ukrainian forces were attempting to retake the strategic Lyman railroad junction from the Russians. It is not known if the missile hit the building because it missed its target and continued flying, or if the missile malfunctioned.

According to two US defense officials, there has been no evidence that Russian forces in Ukraine have successfully captured or used HARM missiles since the US began supplying the weapons.

Almost immediately after the explosion, images of debris and shrapnel posted to a local Ukrainian-run Telegram channel contained manufacturer numbers and decals indicating the missile was a high-velocity anti-radiation missile. American-made AGM-88B, or HARM.

The following morning, New York Times reporters physically inspected a shrapnel at the scene that contained an assembly number linking the debris to an electronic circuit board assembly used only in an AGM-88B, a base said. online database that allows the public to search for US government property data. Other pieces of the destroyed ordnance also present at the blast site were consistent with older US-made missiles.

The AGM-88 was developed by the United States Navy and Air Force after the Vietnam War for specialized warplanes to carry out missions to destroy enemy air defense missile sites. Once launched, the missile searches for certain types of electromagnetic radiation emitted by radars attached to surface-to-air missile sites and heads for the source of those radio signals over 30 miles away, detonating 40 pounds of explosives in its warhead. at impact.

It is not known when the Pentagon began supplying AGM-88s to the Ukrainian military. But in August, US defense officials acknowledged that Ukrainian forces were using the weapon in combat. Videos posted on social media also confirmed their use.

The intended target of the AGM-88 that hit the building in Kramatorsk is unclear, but it is possible that it could not find enemy radar and hit the building after running out of fuel . The missile will continue to fly if it misses its original target and will search for other enemy radar targets.

The Pentagon has long dipped into aging stockpiles of equipment to supply Kyiv, sometimes leaving Ukrainian forces troops with worn-out equipment. A US officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the use of the missiles, added that the AGM-88B which hit the apartment of Kramatorsk was almost certainly from old surplus stock, as it was replaced with a newer model in service with US forces.

The missile is just one of many munitions sent by the United States and other countries providing billions of dollars in lethal aid to Ukraine, and the Pentagon has announced four separate military aid programs since August. for Kyiv which included AGM-88 missiles.

A New York Times employee contributed reporting.

