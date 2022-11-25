UK immigration nearly triples despite Brexit promises DW 11/24/2022





The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday that the UK recorded a net immigration increase of 504,000 between June 2021 and June 2022.

The surge comes as British politicians like Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt try to convince people that it is too soon to give up on Brexit, which has promised to end immigration and “take back control of British borders”.

British Home Secretary Suela Braberman, a hard-line Brexitist, admitted shortly before the ONS figures were released that the government had “failed to control the border”.

The increase is attributed to global events such as the war in Ukraine, resettlement in Afghanistan, an influx of Hongkongers fleeing Beijing, and the return of students as coronavirus travel restrictions are eased.

‘Unprecedented’ lead to non-EU immigration in post-Brexit UK

“In the 12 months leading up to June 2022, a series of global events impacted international migration patterns,” said Jay Lindop, director of ONS’ Center for International Migration. “Putting these together was unprecedented.”

ONS data show that most new arrivals are from non-EU countries. About 89,000 Ukrainians have settled in the UK, with another 76,000 coming from former British colony Hong Kong. The UK has developed a special visa program in response to Beijing’s strong nationalist policies.

About 21,000 Afghan refugees also arrived.

It is estimated that around 51,000 EU citizens left the UK as a result of Brexit, which promised to drastically reduce immigration over the same period.

ONS statistics do not include the estimated 35,000 migrants who arrived in the UK illegally across the English Channel.

The UK’s estimated population is 67 million.

Brexit appears to be a long-term roadblock for the UK economy.

New economic forecasts also pose potential long-term problems in the UK as a result of Brexit.

The grim news comes shortly after leaked government reports suggesting that Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may seek a “Swiss-style” partnership with Brussels.

When Hunt announced the tough new budget last week, he argued that the UK would “help build another economy with our rules, away from the EU’s high tech, high wages and the world’s next Silicon Valley”. I did.

Hunt, who voted against Brexit in 2016, denied leaking the report but said the UK needed to invest in technology to tackle immigration.

Brexit: Skill Shortage

You (AFP, DPA)

