US accuses Taliban of publicly whipping Afghan men and women





Islamabad

The US special envoy for women, girls and human rights in Afghanistan has sharply criticized the ruling Islamist Taliban for staging public floggings of people, including women, accused of “moral crimes” such as the theft and adultery.

“This is both appalling and a dangerous sign that the Taliban are becoming increasingly defiant in showing the world that they are embracing the policies of the past,” Rina Amiri tweeted.

His reaction came a day after the Taliban Supreme Court said 11 men and three women were flogged ‘for different sins including adultery, theft and other forms of corruption’ at a football stadium from the east of the country.

The announcement noted that the punishment was administered Wednesday morning “in the presence of respected scholars, security forces, tribal elders and local residents.”

It was the latest sign of the Taliban applying their strict interpretation of Islamic law, known as Sharia, to criminal justice, and reinstating their regime’s policies from 1996 to 2001, when the flogging took place in much of Afghanistan.

“It didn’t end well before, and it will once again lead the country down a perilous path,” Amiri warned.

Earlier this month, reclusive Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered senior judges to apply Shariah sanctions in cases already concluded. Taliban authorities have since implemented public floggings in at least two provinces for crimes including adultery, false accusations of adultery, theft, banditry, alcohol consumption, apostasy and sedition .

The Supreme Court said about two weeks ago that 19 people, including nine women, had been lashed in northeastern Takhar province for adultery, theft and running away. Each was whipped 39 times, he added.

The Sharia legal system is derived from the holy book of Islam, the Quran, and the deeds and words of the Prophet Muhammad.

Amnesty International has urged the Taliban to immediately and unconditionally end the “criminal practice” of public flogging and all other forms of corporal punishment. The rights watchdog stressed the need for a formal judicial mechanism with fair trials and access to legal remedies.

‘The Taliban continue to ignore widespread criticism as they blatantly flout fundamental principles of human rights in an alarming slide towards what feels like a grim reminder of their rule’ decades ago , Amnesty said.

“These outrageous punishments are just another step in the legalization of inhumane practices by the Taliban’s cruel justice system and reveal the de facto authorities’ utter disregard for international human rights law.”

The Taliban returned to power in August 2021 after nearly 20 years of insurgency against US-led NATO troops and their Afghan partners. International troops withdrew from Afghanistan just days after the Taliban took power.

No country has yet officially recognized the Taliban regime due to human rights and terrorism concerns. The international community has pressured Islamist leaders to roll back restrictions on Afghan women if they want the legitimacy of their all-male government.

Since taking power in August 2021, the Taliban has ordered women to cover their faces in public and not to undertake long car journeys without a close male relative. They also ordered many female government staff to stay at home. Women are prohibited from visiting gymnasiums, parks and public baths.

While public and private universities are open to women across Afghanistan, teenage girls are not allowed to attend secondary schools in grades seven through twelfth.

US envoy Amiri also criticized the Taliban for disbanding the Afghan Independent Bar Association last November, saying it was a model of gender inclusion.

“Now women are excluded from the practice of law and many female judges and lawyers are forced to beg for food for their children rather than use their skills. Such injustice,” she said Thursday in a separate tweet.

The Taliban defend their governance, saying it is consistent with Afghan culture and Islamic law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-slams-taliban-for-publicly-flogging-afghan-men-and-women/6848755.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos