I didn’t fight for Brexit in 25 years to watch the Conservatives give up on Brexit.





Even before the rumored new Swiss style sold out to the European Union, the Conservatives were in more trouble than they already knew. Downing Street’s chair game is over, but the party is sitting around 20% in most polls. After 12 years of Conservative rule, the only concrete achievement it can point to is getting Brexit done. (In fact, even this claim hardly stands up to scrutiny given how Northern Ireland has been left in limbo.)

So, are we close to another Checkers trade giveaway we saw in 2018 under Theresa May? Rishi Sunak’s vehement denials with government ministers in his speech to the CBI this week may reassure some, but I’m not convinced.

The appointment of Jeremy Hunt as finance minister on October 14 and the inauguration of Sunak as prime minister 10 days later was nothing short of a coup d’état. Gone is the belief in a strategy to drive growth or to encourage millions of small businesses in the UK. There can be no more pretense. This government is a betrayal of everything the Conservatives stood for: high taxes, big state and Social Democracy. Easing our relationship with the gangster boys of Brussels is entirely about maintaining our current identity.

Even before this latest march, there was growing disillusionment among Brexit voters about sheer inertia at the government level. Getting Brexit done isn’t enough. The majority of Red Wall voters, who handed over an 80-seat majority to Boris Johnson three years ago, did so in hopes that immigration to our country would decrease. Last week, however, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted net transfers to be around 224,000 in 2023, before stabilizing at 205,000 per year starting in 2026. Given the 1.2 million visas issued over the past year alone, OBR’s figure probably represents the tip of the iceberg.

But what really focused on the problem is its continued failure to deal with English Channel emergencies. For months, hotels across the country have been filling up at an estimated cost to 7 million taxpayers every 24 hours, close to 300,000 per hour. Currently, 40,000 people are accommodated in this way. This level of chaos is completely unacceptable, let alone unsustainable.

Many British citizens struggling to pay their bills feel understandable confusion and anger at the lack of control the state exhibits when they see young people from other cultures hanging out in towns and villages. A state’s first duty is to protect its people, a principle that seems to have been shredded without discussion. Most Brexiteers did not vote in 2016 when thousands of people showed up in the UK uninvited to spare public money in this way. Taxpayers want to know what those who claim to be responsible are doing about it.

A PR campaign has been launched in recent weeks to convince the public that relations between the EU and the government are improving and that a better deal with Northern Ireland is imminent. And Sunak actually fawned over President Macron at a recent meeting in Egypt. It can only mean one thing. that our position in the EU is loosening. The ultimate result of this is to make it easy for the next Labor government to rejoin the UK into a single market. Brexit in Name Only (BRINO) appears to be under way.

Many Conservative MPs I have spoken to do not hope the party can turn this around. Let me save them a lot of trouble. That’s not going to happen. Brexiteers and free marketers have been reduced to backbench asses. Sunak, who reportedly voted for Brexit (albeit remarkably quietly during the referendum campaign) and Hunt (wholly Europhile) currently host the show.

All this means that the conditions are ripe for a new rebellion in British politics. Some polls on the Sunday Telegraph this month asked the question: Are you willing to vote for the new party led by Nigel Farage? 38% of Conservative voters said they would support my new party, as did 43% of Brexiteers. The most popular reason was “we need someone to advocate for ordinary Brits”, with 62% of respondents.

I’m flattered by these results, but I want to make one thing clear. I was the founder of Reform UK, a political party that came directly out of the Brexit Party. Over the past few weeks, thousands of former Conservatives have joined and paid for Reform UK. The party’s approval rating recently rose to 9%, overtaking the Liberal Democratic Party. As Honorary Chairman of Reform UK, I communicated regularly with its leader, Richard Tice, to keep him updated on his preparations to present a full list of candidates at the next General Election. You can confirm that there will be no more trading and no more standing on the sidelines. The Conservatives need to understand how many people in this country now believe it is the problem and not the solution. Public trust has been shattered.

Inevitably some people will exclaim. But all you have to do is let the Labor Party in. My answer is simple. So what?

Whether I will take a more active role in British reform going forward will depend on the degree of betrayal of Brexit. But at the risk of stating the obvious, I’ve spent 25 years watching Jeremy Hunt give it up and not fighting to secure a seemingly hopeless cause.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/24/no-deals-tories-reform-uk-will-field-full-slate-candidates-next/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos