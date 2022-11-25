World Cup: USA seek respect against England





Doha, Qatar

Nobody expects the United States to beat England.

Punters say Friday’s World Cup game in Al Khor, on the edge of the Qatari desert, is a huge mismatch, like driving lambs to the slaughterhouse. England are ranked fifth in the world. He made the semi-finals of the last World Cup and the final of the last European Championship.

And the USA? Well, he didn’t do anything like it.

We haven’t achieved anything as a group on the world stage,” admitted coach Gregg Berhalter.

Before you bet the farm on the Three Lions, though, here’s a fact to consider: the Americans have never lost to England at a World Cup, winning in 1950 and drawing a draw 12 years ago. in South Africa. And they don’t concede anything in this game.

I don’t think anything intimidates me. Besides the spiders, Captain Tyler Adams said on Thursday.

Adams is one of eight members of the USA squad who plays club football in the UK, which has helped erase some of the mystique surrounding the English game. If the Americans respect England, they no longer fear her.

England are currently one of the favorites to win the World Cup. People would probably say it was the underdogs, Adams said. But we wear it with pride. We have to play in the games and show ourselves. We know that our quality can show and that our determination can be seen.

If not, the show could soon be over for the United States. After a draw against Wales at the start of the tournament, a defeat against England would be a blow to the Americans’ chances of reaching the knockout stages. Conversely, a victory would bring them a big step closer.

Berhalter said on Thursday he expects to have a full squad, with striker Gio Reyna, midfielder Weston McKennie and outside back Sergio Dest all facing fitness issues available to play .

Adams, meanwhile, said he saw an opportunity for the United States to exploit the way England play. In the US opener, Wales settled into a low block and allowed the US to have the ball most of the night while holding it one goal away. England, on the other hand, play a game based on possession and short passing. In his first match, he had the ball for 70 of 90 minutes and completed 716 passes, the third most in a game at regulation length in World Cup history, while beating Iran 6 -2.

Qatar 2022 World Cup

I think that sets up our strengths in a way, Adams said. We believe that one of the qualities of our team, which we have built over the last three years, is our pressing. The number of guys we have on the team who can get in and around the ball, the athleticism to cover spaces and cover ground. And we play very aggressively against the ball.

It ultimately sets us up to create a lot of transitional moments.

Despite the Americans’ favorable record against England, they have mostly struggled against European sides at the World Cup, winning just one in their last 19 games. That means a victory on Friday would not only bring the United States closer to the next round, but it would also signal that this team, like the Spiders, can be intimidating.

This is obviously a huge opportunity to accelerate the impact we can have, Adams said. High pressure, prime time to step onto the court against some of these guys. We respect them.

And when you get a result in a game like this, you know, people start to respect Americans a little more.

