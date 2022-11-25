Large-scale energy storage system goes online in UK The Register





Europe’s largest battery energy storage facility has been put into operation in the UK with a capacity to store up to 196 MWh of electricity, paving the way for greater use of the technology to replace fossil fuels with renewables.

The Pillswood project near Hull, on the UK’s North Sea coast, was developed by Harmony Energy Limited and aims to provide load balancing services to the electrical grid. It is said to be able to store enough energy to power about 300,000 homes for two hours.

According to Harmony, the project is based on Tesla battery technology using several units from the company’s Megapack system. Each unit is about the size of a shipping container and can store over 3 MWh of energy. Construction of the project was also managed by Tesla.

The same technology is already being used in Australia’s Victoria Big Battery, one of the world’s largest renewable energy storage facilities.

The new facility is located near National Grid’s Creyke Beck substation, which will be the junction point for the large Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, Harmony said. The first phase is expected to go live next year.

The Pillswood project was originally slated to operate in two phases in December, but Harmony claims the activation took place to support National Grid’s efforts to provide reliable, secured power through the winter months.

The move follows reports of potential power outages this winter, which prompted the UK government to discuss with data center operators about keeping the infrastructure operational.

These high-capacity energy storage systems can serve to keep data centers online, potentially replacing the diesel generators widely used as back-up power sources at data center sites.

Earlier this year, Google began testing such a system at one of its data centers in Belgium, with the goal of being completely carbon-free by 2030. At the St Ghislain data center, the Google search giant is using a battery system to back up diesel power. The battery system will also be used to balance the load on the local electric grid, he said.

A study by research firm Omdia earlier this year found that such systems could see data center operators feeding some of their excess energy storage capacity back into the grid during periods of high demand. Microsoft and UPS vendor Eaton are also looking at enabling this in their Azure data centers.

Meanwhile, Harmony said it is building five energy storage systems with scheduled power delivery dates between now and October 2023.

Director Peter Kavanagh said the completion and activation of the Pillswood project is an important milestone as it is the company’s first portfolio.

“All stakeholders recognized the importance of achieving power delivery of this project before winter arrives to be able to provide BESS service in the early winter months and we thank Tesla, G2 Energy and Northern Powergrid for their efforts to deliver the project. “We are ahead of schedule despite a very challenging geopolitical and global supply chain environment.”

Andrew Buss, senior research director for IDC Europe, said battery power has its place, but initiatives like the Pillswood project may not be the best model for data centers. “It is true that battery-based energy storage systems have the potential to decouple power supply to infrastructure from the grid and take over in the event of a power outage. We are not only using them for more general purpose purposes, but also for data center use and also for larger scale applications. Neighborhood, block or metropolitan area power.”

“One of the biggest challenges is scale and cost, and while there are good examples of grid-based systems like Hull, they may not be suitable for data center campuses,” he added.

Buss said it might be more feasible to change from lithium batteries to older lead-acid types or hydrogen-based fuel cells, which some data center operators are experimenting with.

“After all, diesel generators are very small, very inexpensive, well-understood and generally reliable, so they are relatively rarely replaced in plants already built on RoI or emissions reduction.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2022/11/24/uk_battery_energy_storage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos