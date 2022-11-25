ApeCoin geoblocks US stakers, two monkeys sell for $1m each, market is on





US-based ApeCoin (APE) holders may miss out on staking rewards after the US was added to a list of geo-blocked regions for use of an upcoming APE staking service.

Blockchain infrastructure company Horizen Labs, which is building the site on behalf of the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) ApeCoin, revealed the news in a Nov. 24 update regarding ApeStake.io on Twitter, sadly saying, in the ‘current regulatory environment, we had no good alternative.

Ape Staking Update: Many thanks to the talented developers in the community for their helpful improvements. Bug Bounty AIP has delayed us a bit, so we’ve shortened the pre-drop period by a week to keep our original 12/12 go-live. Putting alternative front-end sites online. See map. pic.twitter.com/mgmP7X3SwQ

— Horizen Labs (@HorizenLabs) November 24, 2022

Canada, North Korea, Syria, Iran, Cuba, Russia and Russian-held areas of Ukraine, Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk are also blacklisted.

There are probably ways to circumvent geo-blocking. The update noted that the website is just an interface for interacting with the Ethereum-based open-source smart contract, and several other interfaces are being designed by parties such as exchanges and platforms. Challenge.

Prominent Twitter user Zeneca told his 312,000 followers that those in regions geo-blocked by ApeStake.io will still be able to stake by interacting directly with the smart contract or using another interface without geo-blocks. Those in blocked regions could also use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to spoof their location.

The decision to block US users likely stems from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) October investigation of APE creator Yuga Labs. The regulator is investigating whether the company’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs) act more like securities and subsequently violate federal laws.

Two Bored Ape NFTs sell for nearly $1 million each

Meanwhile, some Bored Apes are still fetching high prices, even in the depths of Crypto Winter. An NFT from Yuga Labs flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) sold for 800 Ether (ETH), or nearly $950,000 at the time of sale on November 23.

BAYC #232 was sold to pseudonymous NFT collector Keungz who apparently has multiple NFT Yuga Labs according to their OpenSea profile by Deepak Thapliydal.

Thanks @dt_chain for the great deal#NewNFTProfilePic NFT by @BoredApeYC pic.twitter.com/CgIy73fBx5

— Keungz Memeland YGPZ (@keung) November 23, 2022

Thapliydal is the CEO of infrastructure company Web3 Chain and gained notoriety for setting the Guinness World Records for purchasing the most expensive NFT collectible after buying CryptoPunk #5822 for 8,000 ETH, or $23.7 million, Feb. 12.

The sale of BAYC #232 was closely followed by another on November 24 for BAYC #1268 between two unidentified wallets for 780 ETH, or nearly $940,000 at the time of the sale.

The sales are significant as NFTs have sold well above the current collection price floor which has seen a decline over the past few months.

According to data from NFT Price Floor, the minimum price of a Bored Ape at the time of writing is just under 63 ETH, or around $75,600, and is 80% in US dollars from its high. May 1 history of 144.9 ETH. , or more than $391,000 at the time.

ApeCoin DAO launches the market

The community-driven DAO made up of ApeCoin holders has launched its own marketplace to buy and sell NFTs from the Yuga Labs ecosystem.

The aptly named ApeCoin Marketplace built by infrastructure company NFT Snag Solutions launched on November 24 and supports transactions from BAYC, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, and Otherdeed NFT collections.

In a November 24 Twitter thread, Snag Solutions CEO Zach Heerwagen said the marketplace includes unique features specifically for NFT communities, including the ability to stake APE.

1/ The Custom Marketplace includes unique features designed specifically for the BAYC and Otherside communities, including ApeCoin staking and NFT metadata integrations. pic.twitter.com/mem2ZsXNkt

—Zack | Zheerwagen.eth (@ZHeerwagen) November 23, 2022

The market respects royalties while sharply reducing fees according to Heerwagen. 0.25% of each sale is held in a multi-signature wallet and used to fund DAO initiatives.

Related: Industry Expresses Confidence In NFT Space Amid FTX Collapse

The marketplace takeover of royalties comes as other NFT marketplaces such as Solana-based Magic Eden (SOL) and Ethereum-based LooksRare have stopped charging creator royalties by default.

Others, like OpenSea, have continued to enforce royalties and even created a tool to help NFT creators enforce on-chain royalties, allowing them to blacklist the sale of their NFTs on royalty-free marketplaces. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/apecoin-geo-blocks-us-stakers-two-apes-sell-for-1m-each-marketplace-launched The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos