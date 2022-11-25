Waterloo Station recaptures the crown of Britain’s busiest railway station





The pandemic-induced shake-up was reversed, with Waterloo station losing its title as Britain’s busiest station to Stratford station, although rail traffic was still down to pre-pandemic levels.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, subject to ORR’s annual updates, Waterloo Station saw 41.4 million passengers in and out, far below the estimated 86.9 million passengers pre-pandemic hit .

London Victoria retained its position as the second most used station with 36.8 million passengers entering and exiting, while London Bridge maintained its third position with 33.3 million passengers.

Stratford (London) fell to fifth with 28.2 million, but more than doubled last year’s estimate of 14 million. But it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.

There are eight stations serving the capital in the top 10, joining Birmingham New Street, which stayed at number 8 (22.7 million), and Manchester Piccadilly, which moved from 18 last year to 10 this year (19.6 million).

Top 10 busiest stations in the UK

Rank Station Passengers 1 London Waterloo 41.43 million 2 London Victoria 36.77 million 3 London Bridge 33.3 million 4 London Liverpool Street 32.17 million 5 Stratford (London) 28.18 million 6 London Paddington 23.87 million 7 London Euston 23.1 million 8 Birmingham New Street 22.68 million 9 London Kings Cross 20.48 million 10 Manchester Piccadilly 19.58 million

Highbury and Islington, Clapham Junction, Barking and East Croydon outside London Fare Zone 1 dropped out of the top 10.

In the last year, the UK had 24 stations with more than 10 million entrances and exits. This compares to 5 stations the previous year and 43 stations two years ago.

In Scotland, Glasgow Central remains the most used station with 15.3 million entries and exits, up from 5.3 million last year but down from 32.5 million two years ago. Edinburgh was the second most used station with 13.6 million entrances and exits and Glasgow Queen Street was the third most used station (8.5 million).

Across Wales, Cardiff Central remains the busiest station with 7.5 million entrances, up from 2 million last year but down from 12.7 million two years ago.

Newport is second (1.8 million), and Swansea has risen from fourth to third with 1.5 million.

At the other end of the scale, the station at Heathrow Terminal 4 was the least used station in the UK, with very few customers. But because it’s closed. Thus, among stations open for passengers, Elton and Orston in Nottinghamshire was the least used open station in the latest year with 40 entrances and exits recorded.

It will automatically lose that title next year as it will be very popular this year as people want to visit the least used station in the UK. uk.

It also has the advantage of being so close to Nottingham city centre, that train geeks have much easier access than the previous year’s winners of the least-used station title. If you have the heart to visit, there is one train a day that leaves from Nottingham at 4.45pm, then you will have to take the last 833 bus back.

It will be more fun to guess which of the other least used stations will take the title next year.

Top 10 Quietest Stations In The UK

2022 Rank Station Apr 2021 – Mar 2022 Passengers Prior Year Rank 2021 2020 2019 1 Elton and Orston 40 13 2 6 2 Teesside Airport 42 7 29 13 3 Stanlow and Thornton 44 5 3 2 4 Denton 50 12 5 1 5 Kirton Lindsey 68 11 22 11 6 Sugarloaf 76 6 8 44 7 Siffy Hill 102 36 10 29 8 Redish South 108 17 9 3 9 Cumb Junction Holt 112 25 12 12 10 Scottscalder 116 18 19 15

Feras Alshaker, Director of Planning and Performance, Rail and Road Office, said: There is still a long way to go before station usage figures return to pre-pandemic levels.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ianvisits.co.uk/articles/waterloo-station-retakes-crown-for-uks-busiest-railway-station-58992/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos