What medical mysteries can teach us about improving healthcare

Who doesn’t love a good mystery?

For 15 years, medical journalist Sandra G. Boodman has tracked down the most unusual, eccentric, and bizarre medical cases for her monthly series Medical Mysteries. Recent stories have focused on a teenager who couldn’t wake up, a woman misdiagnosed with ALS, and an entire family and guest brought down by a strange flu-like illness.

I checked in with Sandra to learn more about how she writes the column and what lessons we can learn from it.

Here is our edited conversation.

Q. How do you choose your ideas?

A: It must be something I haven’t written about. This should be a resolved case. I need to know the ultimate diagnosis. Even if it’s a solved case, there must be a mystery. And there has to be a human story.

Q. Once you have chosen a case, how do you report it?

A: I request a timeline of events and medical records that support the diagnosis. Medical records and timeline allow me to see if this is indeed a mystery, if it unfolded in an interesting way. Will it be an interesting case?

Then I interview the patient, sometimes the parent, sometimes the spouse. The last step is to talk to the doctor who made the diagnosis or the current treating physicians. At each step of the process, the process can fail.

Q. Do you write about unsolved cases?

A. No, it must be a resolved case. Many people write to me and say, I have this problem, can you help me? Unfortunately, that’s not what I do. I once wrote about a Detroit attorney who had completed the National Institutes of Health’s Undiagnosed Disease Program. He’s seen over 100 doctors and still doesn’t have an answer. But I thought his case was so unusual and interesting that I made an exception this time.

Q. What are some of your most memorable medical mysteries?

A: I wrote about a family that kept having recurrent strep throat. They couldn’t understand. An enterprising vet got involved. Turns out their cat might have been the vector. When they finally treated the cat, no one had had strep.

One of the weirdest was a woman who had severe kidney and heart problems. Turns out she ate too much licorice. It was really strange.

And I still vividly remember a State Department employee who had a terrible itchy head at night. She had even been worked for a type of cancer. She had seen several dermatologists. It turned out that she had lice for a whole year. How did they miss that? It was truly breathtaking.

Q. What have you learned about the medical system from writing about medical mysteries?

A. Medical care has become increasingly specialized. Doctors know a small part of what’s going on, but diagnosis is an inherently complex process. I also think the time constraints are getting worse. It’s like: you have 10 minutes. Go. It won’t work with a complicated problem.

I also think that sometimes patients are not good at describing problems. People who tend to do better are organized and can describe their symptoms in a way a doctor can understand.

Q. What is your best advice for patients to get better medical care?

A. Primary care physicians can really help a patient. I often see people going directly to specialists. They may not have a primary care physician or seek emergency care when sick. This can be problematic. People really underestimate the role of a good primary care physician.

Do you feel full? Do not worry. Your stomach probably won’t explode.

This week, a reader asked: I always feel like my stomach is going to explode after eating on Thanksgiving. Can this really happen?

Although theoretically possible, it’s extremely unlikely that your stomach will explode from overeating, said Sophie Balzora, associate professor of medicine at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and gastroenterologist at NYU. Langone Health. She writes:

Your stomach is a strong organ, with thick muscular walls and a rich blood supply that can easily sustain even a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

The stomach also has a remarkable ability to stretch from its resting volume without much change in pressure. Even before that first bite of turkey reaches your mouth, the anticipation of it, whether by smell or sight, sends a signal to your brain which is transmitted to your stomach, telling it to prepare to eat. As you eat, the stomach stretches, making more and more room.

But a stomach rupture occurred. One case report involved a 24-year-old female patient who visited the emergency room in Turkey with sudden abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea after eating an excessive amount of fruit. Abdominal surgery revealed his stomach was perforated and contained almost five liters of partially digested food, including grapes and pomegranate, clearly exceeding a volume that most human stomachs can tolerate.

For more, read Balzora’s full answer in Ask a Doctor: If I eat too much, will my stomach explode?

It’s been another busy week! Check out these stories from the team.

How Exercise Affects Your Thanksgiving Appetite: High-intensity exercise can dull your appetite for a few hours. But regular moderate exercise can make you hungrier.

Inviting pets to a holiday feast? KNOW THE FOODS YOU CAN AND CAN’T SHARE: Vets offer tips for a fun and safe holiday dinner with your furry family members.

9 tips for dealing with grief with children this holiday season: Check in with yourself and your children, be considerate, and create new traditions.

My mother’s diet affected me too: my mother’s obsession with weight is not unique. Researchers have studied how a mother’s restricted eating habits can affect her children, especially her daughters.

What is the difference between RSV, influenza and covid-19? Three respiratory viruses are straining families and hospital systems. Here’s advice from infectious disease experts.

The most common disabling hand condition you’ve never heard of: People with Dupuytrens contracture often mistakenly assume they have arthritis or tendinitis, or don’t notice a problem until until their fingers begin to bend.

Why it seems like your doctor doesn’t care about you: Many patients define caring as listening, investigating, tracking results, and standing up for them. This kind of care takes time and resources that many doctors don’t have, says physician Shirlene Obuobi.

