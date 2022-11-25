UK’s second spring records above-average temperatures | england weather





Among the skeletons of fallen leaves and deciduous trees that have turned yellow and brown this fall, there is a surprising find. Just green buds and bright flowers.

The recent mild temperatures and humid conditions could bring some plants back to life that should have been dormant for the winter, which could have a devastating effect on natural cycles, experts said.

After Britain recorded an unprecedented 10 months of above-average temperatures following a record-breaking summer heat wave, an apparent second spring has arrived.

John David, director of horticultural taxonomy at the Royal Horticultural Society, said the recent mild conditions and heavy rains would have encouraged out-of-season plant growth.

He added: Quite a few plants, shrubs and trees have lost their leaves or died this summer trying to survive the heat and drought. When the rains returned in September, it was notable that quite a few plants put out new leaves that normally do not at this time of year, and some even flowered again.

David said the fall has been exceptionally mild so far and there have been no air frosts yet at RHS Garden Wisley in Woking, Surrey.

He said mild weather is likely to continue as we are experiencing a series of deep cyclone systems coming across the Atlantic Ocean bringing warm, moist air.

Many trees are losing their leaves late, as pictured on November 22nd in London’s St James’ Park. Photo: Steve Taylor/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock

The North of England also had unseasonable weather. A gardener owned by the National Trust reported fuchsias and dahlias blooming by October. Since then, frost has pushed everything back, he said.

Certainly we saw extremely mild weather around October and that continued to elongate work, he added. If you don’t have a proper dormant period at some point during the winter, that can be a problem.

Powis Castle and Gardens, near Welshpool in Wales, said Arbutus unedo, the country’s largest and oldest strawberry tree, had doubled its fruit this year.

Ned Lomax, head gardener at Bodnant Garden in Conwy, said: “We have mostly rhododendrons, but there are a few plants that don’t flower in season, like a few others. After a long, dry summer in which harsh conditions prevented growth, some plants are now actively growing and flowering in response to mild, humid weather.

Horticulturalist Alys Fowler said many plants are entering their blooming season. I have a thorn tree in my garden that does just that, she said. And when the weather is mild, roses often drop one or two flowers over the winter. Many plants are opportunists if the temperature is right and the length of the day is acceptable. I think it has some evolutionary advantage. Are we seeing more because of climate change? sure

Plants with a genetic predisposition to benefit from current climatic conditions are doing just that, Fowler said. However, plants that depend on lower temperatures may be harmed and the ecosystem may be affected.

If you’re a pollinator that’s evolutionarily dependent on a particular plant or can predict temperature at a particular time, a warm fall is a problem, Fowler said. Doesn’t go into hibernation at the right moment or wakes up too early without eating anything. Like all peacock butterflies now.

The UK Meteorological Office says a second spring may not last as more rain is expected over the next few days and temperatures are expected to fall close to normal yearly averages. However, the effects can be far-reaching.

