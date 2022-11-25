Best Black Friday 2022 deals UK: Samsung, Bose, Xbox and more





Jeff Bezos himself warned against buying TVs, refrigerators and cars on the market. Nonetheless, the Amazon machine works. Here are WIRED’s top picks for the best Black Friday deals on tested and recommended tech, including the most valuable discounts on sale from John Lewis, Argos, Currys and more. If an item is sold out or has gone back to full price, please delete it. And over the weekend, stay tuned for updates until Cyber ​​Monday.

audio deals

Bose QuietComfort

Photo: Boss

You can get 30 off the latest 2nd generation QuietComfort Earbuds, but 110 off the original set will definitely be a bigger deal this year. In 2020, it received a score of 9/10 from WIRED for its excellent noise cancellation and energetic sound. The new model may have a slightly sleeker look and feel, but the performance-per-pound offered here is excellent.

It’s been over a year since it was released, but at the same time as it was released, WIRED provided a WIRED Recommends review for the Galaxy Buds2 a9/10. High scores come from these earbuds that set new benchmarks in the mid-range with a comfortable fit, decent active noise cancellation, and stylish colors. After a year, it’s a lot more affordable and, to be honest, it’s an easy choice for Samsung phone owners, or any Android owner.

A longtime Black Friday favorite, the Philips Fidelio X2HR are old headphones that don’t seem to age. We first tried their predecessor, the Fidelio X1, over 10 years ago and were impressed. The X2HR looks similar but benefits from many tweaks and improvements. But don’t buy it for on-the-go use. It’s ideal for late-night movies, music close to home, or single-player gaming sessions where a microphone isn’t a problem. This pair is also luxuriously comfortable.

There aren’t many great entry-level turntable deals this Black Friday so far, but Amazon is offering a tasty discount on this mid-range record player. The SL-100C is also a very recent release, back in August. It has a high-quality direct drive motor and solid vibration isolation, but it lacks a phono stage, an important consideration if you’re starting from scratch. There are several products currently on sale, such as the TheFosi Audio Box X1 at 28 (8 off).

WIRED called this pair Apple’s best earbuds almost exactly a year ago. A lot can happen in a year, but many people who have never considered a pair of Beats before should take a look at the Fit Pro. There’s a bass boost, but not as pronounced bass as an older pair of Beats. And since these are partly workout headphones, a little extra low-end power is welcome. Beats Fit also eliminates the hanging parts of the Apple AirPods Pro, and the silicone wing tips enhance stability.

Discounts on phones, tablets and accessories

Asus Zenfone 9

Photo: Asus

Small phones are dead and small phones live long. Apple may have ditched the small iPhone, but Asus is still beating this drum with the ZenFone 9, which sports a 5.9-inch display. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and amazingly strong battery life.

Anker products can be absolute lifesavers when it comes to preventing your device from running out. The PowerCore Slim 10K is here to help. Depending on the smartphone model, it can be charged once or twice. It’s pretty compact.

Like Samsung’s entry-level phones, the affordable Galaxy Tab A8 does a great job of pushing the company down the ladder to a lower price. For less than 200, you get a decently sized 10.5-inch display, plenty of colors to choose from, and a sleek 6.9mm body. This is far from a potential multitasking laptop replacement, but it will allow you to enjoy your favorite TV shows and browse social media with ease.

The Pixel 6 Pro was a revamped version of Google’s line of phones, and while the design received a mixed reception, the result was an impressively reduced price flagship. The Pixel 7 Pro is out now, but it’s still worth considering, especially at a huge discount. The excellent camera shots and smooth performance of the Pixel 6 Pro are also bundled with the excellent A-Series buds.

If you want powerful performance and a stylish look, Samsung’s latest line of tablets is your best Android option. This is the standard Galaxy Tab S8, not the slightly larger S8+ or the staggering S8 Ultra, and its simplicity isn’t a bad thing. It’s easy to hold, the included S Pen is excellent, and the display is sharp and colorful.

Xiaomi has earned a good name in terms of value in the phone market. The Redmi Note series usually offers surprisingly good displays and cameras for the price, and the Note 11 is pretty much the same. It has a 50-megapixel quad-camera setup, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery life. That’s a set of specs that you’ll typically find on a device that’s double or even triple this price.

laptop and gaming deals

xbox series s

Photo: Microsoft

The Series S is a very affordable way to get into the latest generation of consoles. Two years after its release, it still remains one of the best gaming deals ever with Xbox Game Pass. The only downside is limited storage and tamed performance compared to the stable Series X. Still, it’s a good buy, especially with this Black Friday discount.

A great tonic for Metas’ recent Quest 2 price increase is this Black Friday offer. It costs 50 less than the regular price and comes bundled with Resident Evil 4 VR and one of our favorite VR games, Beat Saber. From fitness titles and fun mini-games to watching Netflix in virtual reality, there’s plenty to do.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 (8/10, WIRED Recommends) is one of the best laptops of the year. This stylish machine offers high-end looks and quality at a mid-range price. The keyboard is great, the speakers are surprisingly impactful, and there are many colors to choose from. We’ve gone for the more generous storage option of 256GB here, but if you think you can manage it with the 128GB (549) currently on sale too.

This Sub-80 monitor is an easy way to expand your work-from-home setup. Samsung made a basic 22-inch panel that sports a 1080p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time. It can be wall mounted if desired and comes with a 2 year warranty in case anything goes wrong.

This Blade 15 model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and an Nvidias GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. So, this isn’t just a list of the latest and greatest specs, but solid mid-tier performance. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 1080p. The Razer Blade 15 device also features an impressive keyboard and stealthy look.

If you like the idea of ​​a laptop that comfortably doubles as a tablet or sits in tent mode and lets you do things like watch a movie, the Galaxy Book2 360 is one of the few 2-in-1s that does just that well. . It’s ultra-thin, unobtrusive, and the combination of a sharp AMOLED display and a great S Pen makes it great for drawing.

Do you want a lot of space and great game visuals? The Odyssey G9 is a 49-inch curved wonder. The rest of the specs include 1440p resolution and a high 240Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync to prevent screen tearing when pushing higher frames is also present here.

A review of the A10/10, WIRED gaming headset is an unprecedented feat, but it actually happened. The HyperX has earned a lot of praise for its up to 300 hour battery life which is frankly unbelievable. The whole package is great too, with great sound and a great mic.

TV discount

LG OLED55A26LA

Photo: Amazon

This is one of LG’s entry-level OLED TVs. However, with this technology, even modest models deliver fantastic image quality. The 60Hz refresh rate is a headache to consider, making it unsuitable for Xbox Series X, PS5, and high-end PC gaming. You still get perfect contrast, HDR support, and low input lag though.

Philips has quietly become one of the best names for those who want a feature-packed OLED TV at a price that’s at least slightly below greater demand. This 65-inch model is the mid-range model in Philips’ lineup and features a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and a host of apps via the Android TV interface. And as a Philips TV, it has Ambilight, which projects colors onto the wall behind the set to match what’s on the screen.

I can’t find much written about this TV online, but it’s a very modern set, similar to last year’s C1 OLED TV, upgraded with a new processor. This means you won’t get the ultra-bright Evo panel used in the LG C2. From 120Hz with VRR to HDMI 2.1 support and Dolby Vision, everything else that matters is retained.

Sonos updated its Beam soundbar a year ago to give it a faster processor and support for eARC and Dolby Atmos. There are no new speaker drivers, but the Beam’s output considering its size is very impressive. It is only 56 cm wide and 7 cm deep. It’s smaller than a 32-inch TV, so you don’t need a huge TV to avoid prying eyes.

You can trust that Amazon’s own branded devices will go on sale every Black Friday and Prime Day. The best TV deal this time is probably the Fire TV Stick 4K. It offers 4K streaming, voice search, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Some of you may want to consider upgrading to the 10 version of theStick 4K Max, which has Wi-Fi 6 and slightly more powerful features to allow picture-in-picture mode.

smart home deals

Eufy video doorbell

Photo: Amazon

For affordable tech, looking to accessory brand Anker is always a reasonable bet, and its security derivative, Eufy, is no different. This video doorbell costs just $100 today at a discounted price and features a wireless camera, two-way audio, and 16GB of local storage. You don’t even need a monthly subscription.

It’s an expensive upgrade, but if you live in a big house or your current Wi-Fi system doesn’t solve the problem, a mesh router can solve the problem. This Netgear unit offers up to 6,000 square feet of coverage and can connect up to 40 units.

This robot vacuum from Eufy can both suck up and mop dust. Used in conjunction with the Eufy app, you can manage maps of the various rooms created during operation. There are plenty of settings to choose from, whether you’re looking for a timid sweep or really want the X8 Hybrid to turbo and get really stuck.

A simple upgrade to bring your desk setup to life, this Nanoleaf light strip brings a bit of color to your home office. There’s a physical controller to easily turn it on and off, along with app controls to choose from millions of colors, plus support for Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. I’m sorry Alexa.

