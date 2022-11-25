Why Australia’s worst flu season in 5 years could be a warning of what’s coming for the UK | british news





After Australia, which usually serves as a predictor for the northern hemisphere, suffers its worst in five years, the UK could face a severe flu season.

Figures already show that there are 10 times more people hospitalized with the flu than at this time last year.

NHS leaders have warned that the country is facing a “triple pandemic” threat from COVID-19, influenza and record demands on emergency and emergency services amid pressure on its workforce.

What are the symptoms of the flu?

Influenza symptoms include cold-like symptoms such as a stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat, along with high fever, headache, fatigue, and dry, chesty cough.

Unlike the common cold, symptoms tend to start suddenly and are more severe and last longer.

Impact of flu cases in Australia on the northern hemisphere

Experts typically monitor flu cases during winter in Australia and New Zealand to inform predictions of the impact the virus will have when winter reaches the UK.

Flu cases have risen sharply in Australia this year, starting earlier than usual and reaching an all-time high.

According to the Australian Department of Health, the majority of flu cases in Australia are caused by influenza A, which is known to cause more serious epidemics.

New Zealand also had the highest flu incidence compared to the previous two years.

Read more: NHS UK data show a 10-fold increase in hospital flu cases last year, NHS leaders are more concerned this winter than before.

Flu soars as COVID measures eased

According to an article in The Lancet, the sharp increase in infections is likely due to the relaxation of measures put in place to combat COVID-19, such as quarantine, social distancing and mask wearing.

“Australian data provide warnings of a faster and more severe influenza season in the northern hemisphere,” the researchers said.

The authors also said that because the flu hasn’t spread much in the past two years, immunity to the circulating virus is likely significantly lower than before.

Moreover, children under the age of 2 who are at the highest risk for serious illness, along with pregnant women, are likely to have never been exposed to the flu.

The UK Health and Safety Authority said it was particularly concerned about pregnant women and infants.

Declining vaccination rates

The authors note that flu vaccination rates are declining in Australia and the United Kingdom, including pregnant women and children who are most at risk of serious illness.

They also said that vaccination rates among healthcare workers in the UK fell from 77% in 2020-21 to 61% in 2021-22 when the vaccine was given along with a COVID-19 booster.

They said safety concerns and distrust of the coronavirus vaccine may have led to hesitation about the flu vaccine.

They added that the decision earlier this year to exclude 50-54 and 11-15 year olds from the flu vaccine should be reconsidered.

Children are most responsible for spreading the flu and have the highest rates of infection in Australia.

Researchers say vaccine campaigns need to start early to be effective and address gaps in vaccination of groups at high risk of infection, such as healthcare workers and children.

If the UK experiences a flu season similar to that seen in Australia, it will have to fight two respiratory viruses circulating at high levels at the same time, putting more pressure on the already-extended NHS.

