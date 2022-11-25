UK car production returns to growth in October





UK car manufacturing output rose 7.4 per cent with 69,524 units shipped in October. Domestic and foreign market production increased by 12.5% ​​and 6.3% respectively. Production in the UK market increased by 8.8% but declined by -10.8% year over year.

According to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK car production returned to growth in October, up 7.4 per cent to 69,524 units. The rise follows a September fall following a fourth straight month of growth and illustrates how supply chain turbulence, particularly the global chip shortage, continues to affect UK automakers.

While positive, October results were still down -48.4% from 2019’s total of 134,669 units and -52.8% below the five-year average prior to COVID-19, with domestic and overseas market production increasing by 12.5% ​​and 6.3%, respectively.1 Exports of the latest, high-end, and professional models led overseas exports of 56,469 units, or more than 8 out of 10 (81.2%), while domestic sales recorded 13,055 units.

Export growth was driven by increased shipments to the United States (26.4%), Japan (6.0%), Korea (68.7%), Australia (125.4%) and Turkey (1298.7%), but total volumes to these markets were relatively small. . The majority (54.9%) of cars going abroad went to the EU despite a -2.7% decline in exports to the EU. Meanwhile, production of battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) vehicles in the UK rose again, bringing total production to 24,115 units, up 20.3%. To date, UK car factories have produced 61,339 BEVs, up 16.2% from the same period in 2021.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said:

A return to growth in UK car production in October is welcome, but production is still significantly down from pre-pandemic levels amid turbulent parts supplies. Given the jobs, exports and economic contributions the automotive industry maintains, getting the sector back on track in 2023 is a top priority. UK automakers are doing everything they can to increase production of the latest electric vehicles and help them achieve net zero, but especially with a supporting framework for affordable and sustainable energy and car manufacturing.

