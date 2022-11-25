US writer who accused Trump of rape files battery complaint | Donald Trump News





A writer who accused former US President Donald Trump of rape has filed a second lawsuit against him minutes after a new New York state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue in court. justice for the attacks that took place decades ago.

Jean Carrolls’ lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, accuses Trump of assault and battery, when he forcibly raped and groped her, and defamation, citing an October article on her Truth Social platform where he denied the alleged rape.

Carroll sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harm, loss of dignity and damage to his reputation.

A longtime columnist for Elle magazine, Carroll first alleged sexual assault in a 2019 book, saying Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury department store in 1995 or 1996.

She sued under New Yorks Adult Survivors Act, a new law giving victims of sexual assault a year to sue their alleged abusers, even if the abuse happened a while ago. a long time ago and the limitation periods have expired.

Former US President Donald Trump has called E Jean Carroll’s rape allegations a hoax; she sues for battery and defamation [File: Jose Luis Villegas/ AP Photo]

Thursday, November 24, Thanksgiving Day and a holiday in the United States was the first day the accusers could sue. His attorney filed the legal documents electronically in the early hours of the day.

Trump denied raping Carroll or knowing her at the time, and said she was not my type.

Her first refusal in June 2019 prompted her to file a defamation lawsuit five months later, but that lawsuit has stalled in appeals courts as judges decide whether Trump is protected from legal claims for comments made while he was president.

He repeated the denial in an Oct. 12 post on his Truth Social account, calling Carrolls a claim of a hoax and a lie, prompting the new defamation lawsuit.

Trump said in his statement that Carroll completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of that crowded New York City department store and, within minutes, knocked her out. It’s a hoax and a lie, like all the other hoaxes that have been played to me over the past seven years.

Both sides await rulings from the appeals courts regarding Trump’s argument that as president he enjoyed immunity.

Carroll’s new suit circumvents this problem, as Trump was no longer sitting president in October.

If courts ultimately determine that Trump’s original disparaging comments about Carroll’s rape allegation were part of his duties as president, he would be barred from suing him for those remarks, as federal employees are protected from defamation claims. . Such protection would not cover the things he did before becoming president.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan, who is presiding over the libel suit Carroll filed three years ago, may decide to include the new claims in a trial likely to take place in the spring.

The first trial was scheduled to go to trial on February 6, 2023, before Kaplan in Manhattan, but will likely be delayed due to appeals.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan had requested an April 10 trial covering the two lawsuits, saying they overlapped significantly.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, has requested a May 8 trial only for the first trial. She also told the judge that a longer delay made sense because Trump had not hired a lawyer for the second trial.

Your client in this action, Ms. Habba, has known this was going to happen for months, and it would be wise to decide who represents her, the judge replied.

Judge Kaplan said he could decide early next week how to schedule the two prosecutions.

Previously, Carroll had been barred by state law from pursuing the alleged rape because too many years had passed since the incident.

New York’s new law, however, gives victims of sex crimes who have missed the deadlines associated with statutes of limitations a second chance to file a lawsuit. A window for such lawsuits will open for one year, after which the usual time limits will be reinstated.

At least hundreds of lawsuits are expected, many from women who say they were assaulted by co-workers, prison guards, medical providers or others.

