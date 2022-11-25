USA and England tie World Cup match in Qatar, 0-0ExBulletin





England’s Harry Kane, right, battles for the ball against American Christian Pulisic during the World Cup Group B soccer match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Friday. Julio Cortez/AP .

Toggle legend Julio Cortez/AP

Julio Cortez/AP

The United States men’s team tied England in a scoreless match at the World Cup on Friday.

Considering the British side are among the favorites to win the entire tournament, it’s an impressive performance from the US side, who made their debut for one of their youngest World Cup squads on their return this year after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018.

Despite England’s vastly superior World Cup record, the USA men’s team has never lost to England in the tournament. England, however, missed a chance for redemption this game, following the team’s famous upset loss to the Americans in 1950.

The United States, who now have two points after two tied games, sit in third place behind England and Iran, who both have four points. England hold the tiebreaker thanks to their 6-2 victory over the Iranians in the teams’ first group game.

“We are proud but our work is not done,” USA coach Gregg Berhalter said in a post-game interview on Fox. “We have to win on Tuesday. We know five points get us in. We have to focus on the five points.”

To stay in the tournament and reach the knockout stage, the United States will need to beat Iran, who picked up a 2-0 win earlier in the day. England will next face Wales. Both games will take place at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/25/1139220807/usmnt-england-world-cup-tie-qatar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos