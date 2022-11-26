UK Weather: Yellow Warning Issued for Heavy Rain, Travel May Be Suspended by Train Strike | british news





Heavy rains could cause travel disruption throughout the weekend, overlapping Saturday’s train drivers’ strike.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an amber weather warning for southern England and southern Wales on Saturday and Sunday. Parts of Scotland are under an amber weather warning on Saturday.

He said heavy rains could flood roads and increase travel times, and could also flood homes and businesses.

Four flood warnings and 56 flood warnings have been issued in the UK.

Check the weather in your area

Saturday’s weather warnings affected 11 drivers, coinciding with train drivers affiliated with the Aslef union going on strike in a long-running dispute over wages.

Companies not expected to operate include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Chiltern and East Midlands, while others, including Great Western and Greater Anglia, say service will be severely limited.

‘No one listens to us’

Passengers should plan and check in advance before traveling all weekend.

Trains in service start late on Saturday morning and end much earlier than usual. Services generally run between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the day of the strike.

“We don’t want to be here, but nobody listens to us,” said Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary.

“Our members have not received a pay rise during the pandemic and we are being told that the train companies cannot afford to raise more than 2%.”

Read more:Adam Boulton: Are we headed for a general strike?

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

3:29 What is industrial action?

Occasionally heavy rain is expected to hit southern Wales and parts of south west England between 2pm Saturday and 3am Sunday.

In Wales, Cardiff, Swansea and Carmarthen are among the areas that may be affected. In the UK, Plymouth, Southampton and St Austell may be affected.

“Rain is expected over southern Wales and south-west England on Saturday afternoon, moving slowly eastward to clear over most areas early Sunday morning,” the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“The most sustained rain is expected over the hills, but heavy rain is expected almost everywhere. 15 to 25 millimeters of rain is expected, with 40 to 60 millimeters in particular over the hills in southern Wales and south west England.

“Strong winds will bring rain with gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour over the hills and around the coast.”

Image: Met Office map with yellow weather warnings for the next 24 hours.

Parts of Scotland, including Perth and Sterling, could also experience heavy rain from noon to midnight on Saturday.

The Meteorological Administration warned that “heavy rains could lead to some flooding and disruption to travel” during this period.

“It will continue to rain and become heavy at times throughout the warning area through Saturday afternoon and into the evening,” it added.

“An accumulation of 20 to 30 mm is expected, and 45 mm is possible at higher elevations.

“Given the existing saturated ground, there is some localized risk of flooding.”

From Sunday through Tuesday, the Met Office weather forecast says:

“In the north, showers will stop on Monday and many areas will be dry on Tuesday.

“Later Fog.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-yellow-warnings-issued-as-heavy-rain-could-cause-travel-disruption-amid-train-strike-12755485 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos