Unionist politicians tried to dilute UK legislation targeting the Northern Ireland Protocol





According to a letter seen by the Financial Times, one of Northern Ireland’s leading trade union politicians has lobbied the British government to water down a bill that would give the UK minister the power to renege on the post-Brexit deal governing Northern Ireland’s trade.

The Democratic Unionist Party has expressed support for a bill that threatens to unilaterally scrap the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which has soured relations between London and Brussels since Brexit.

But despite unionist criticism of the protocol, former DUP leader Edwin Poots, who served as Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister in July, wrote a letter to the British government arguing that local farmers would be better off under the protocol.

The DUP has vetoed Northern Ireland’s political establishment since May to push for sweeping changes to the post-Brexit trading system.

Poots defended his move, arguing that while Friday’s protocol was completely unacceptable, it was entirely reasonable to try to help farmers support it.

He told the FT that there was nothing wrong with cherry-picking, adding that Northern Ireland needed the ability to respond to certain situations if needed.

Under a protocol agreed between the EU and the UK in 2019, Northern Ireland continued to follow EU rules on trade in goods to avoid the return of trade borders to the island of Ireland.

Article 10 of the agreement states that Northern Ireland’s commodity and agricultural support must be subject to the EU’s national support framework, but the region has been exempted from agricultural subsidies worth $382 million per year.

In a letter to George Eustice, then UK Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Poots said it would be unacceptable to force local farmers to accept the same agricultural subsidy scheme as the rest of the UK if the Northern Ireland Protocol Act were enacted. .

Citing deep concerns about the protocol, Poots argued that the protocol’s state-support measures when it comes to agriculture provide significant policy flexibility for Northern Ireland.

After Brexit, EU country assistance rules no longer apply to the UK. The UK has created a tailored UK subsidy scheme that will come into effect on 4 January through the Subsidy Control Act.

Poots argued that the new British system would be less lenient to Northern Irish farmers than the old one with the Protocol.

He said the UK’s subsidy control regime would create significant hardships for farmers across the country when applied to agriculture, and the proposed Northern Ireland Protocol Act would now extend those hardships directly to Northern Ireland.

Poots concluded: The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill nullifies our current approach to subsidy control and [UKs Subsidy Control Act] (Not working) to Northern Ireland. This is unacceptable and requires a solution.

Poots said he did not remember receiving a response from London. The Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture said: The Agricultural Policy Framework is compatible with the Northern Ireland Protocol and has been designed in that context.

If the NI Protocol legislation proceeds as currently drafted, the EU national support framework will be removed and NI agriculture will fall within the scope of the UK domestic subsidy control regime. It imposes a different set of requirements and agricultural policy frameworks need to be evaluated in light of this different framework.

The UK government said on Friday that the protocol bill would address the substantive problem if it fails to reach a negotiated solution to implementing the protocol.

The bill fixes unacceptable tax and spending discrepancies between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country so businesses can benefit from the same support and subsidies across the UK, the spokesperson added.

Poots was forced to step down as Minister of Agriculture in late October after a statutory deadline was passed for reinstatement in the Northern Ireland administration. He said officials are now in charge of running the region and London will have new elections called early next year unless the administration is reinstated.

An industry dignitary said the protocol would enable Poots to provide $50 million to help beef and other farmers achieve sustainable production.

The protocol gives him an option to commit $50 million to such measures, he said, adding that farmers in other parts of the UK envy them. If the bill passes, we will have no idea what the future policy will be, he added.

A DUP spokesperson said: It appears that there are ill-wishers in London who cast doubt on the DUP’s decision to remove the NI protocol. Their tactics will fail.

DUP, including Mr Poots, fully supports the NI protocol legislation. The party did not consider introducing amendments to the bill to reflect what Poots contained in the letter sent to the ministerial level, not in a party capacity, and which had never been discussed by the party.

Talks between London and Brussels over the protocol resumed on a more optimistic tone, but Foreign Secretary James Cleverly this month stressed that the two sides had yet to work out difficult issues and that they had not yet resolved them. [to] See the path through

