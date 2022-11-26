UK universities may be in crisis due to limited number of international students | college funding





Immigration policy advisers have warned that universities could go bankrupt if the government limits the number of international students to reduce net immigration.

The head of the government’s Migration Advisory Committee said Rishi Sunak’s potential plan to crack down on international students obtaining lower-level degrees could endanger many universities, especially in poorer areas.

Professor Brian Bell told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: Most universities lose money teaching British students in most courses and offset that loss by charging international students more. I don’t know how the university will continue to survive if international flights are closed.

He said London, Cambridge and Oxford would do well if international students could only get into elite universities. But what about Newcastle and what about the North East, North West and Scotland?

If you care about the level-up agenda, you might want to worry about damaging universities across the UK, the Kings College economics professor added. He pointed out that the same goes for education policy as well as immigration policy. This is because it could significantly increase tuition fees for international students in the UK to make up for the loss of foreign student payments.

A No 10 spokesperson declined to say what constituted a lower-level degree when pressed on Friday to provide a government definition.

Responding to concerns that the potential policy would damage universities and the UK economy, the official said: Of course we support our universities as they are among the best in the world and of course we will always act in the UK’s best interest.

Prime Minister Downing Street is considering a crackdown on international students bringing dependents, he said Thursday after net immigration to the UK rose to 504,000.

Sunak’s official spokesperson is committed to lowering overall immigration levels and blamed the unprecedented and unique circumstances for the all-time high.

“All options are being considered to ensure the immigration system is working, including issues with student dependents and low-level degrees,” the official said.

This would align with proposals being considered by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has previously complained about foreign students bringing families who can jump on a student visa and applying for substandard courses at frankly unsuitable institutions.

Bell said limiting the number of family members students can bring to the UK is definitely worth looking into.

Undergraduate students cannot bring dependents, but Masters and PhD students can bring dependents, which has increased from about 20,000 visas per year to about 70,000 or 80,000.

That’s an area where governments may want to think about whether an offer for a one-year master’s program in particular is appropriate. Perhaps it’s not clear why we should allow dependents.

It is estimated that around 504,000 more people moved to the UK in the 12 months to June 2022 than those who left the country, up sharply from 173,000 by June 2021.

The estimate surged due to unique factors, including the visa regime for Ukrainians and Hong Kong citizens, and students from outside the EU, the Office for National Statistics compiled.

According to ONS, those arriving on study visas accounted for the largest proportion of long-term immigration of non-EU nationals, 277,000 (39% of the total).

