FTX, Tethers Bahamas banker linked to dodgy US bank purchase





The hidden links between digital asset exchange FTX and stablecoin Tether may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a dodgy investment in an obscure US bank.

FTX held its first hearing in US bankruptcy court in Delaware this week, and online participants were treated to several memorable facts, including attorneys appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange, claiming the company was effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder]Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). SBF has been accused of using billions in FTX client deposits to bail out FTX affiliate market maker Alameda Research in a futile effort to maintain its incestuous Ponzi scheme.

Here is the letter from SF Fed prez Mary Daly approving membership in the Fed Reserve System (SWIFT and transfers) for the bank purchased by SBF.

Deltec’s president, Jean Chalopin, sits on the board, as does Gemini’s chief compliance and operations officer, Noah Perlman.

Burn. This. The. Shit. Down. https://t.co/abdn8D33vE pic.twitter.com/XWSDAwKVOl

— Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) November 24, 2022

The SBFs insistence on vetting all things FTX/Alameda poses problems for lawyers and bankruptcy experts tasked with assessing what assets on the balance sheet actually exist outside of the SBFs imagination. With creditors facing billions, FTX lawyer James Bromley told the court that it was essential that we first maximize the value of the assets we own, whether that means selling assets, sell businesses or restructure businesses.

Among the tangibles listed on Alamedas’ asset silo is an $11.5 million stake in FBH Corp, the parent company of Washington-based Farmington State Bank. In March, FB announced Bahamas-based Alameda Research Ventures’ investment in FBH, which soon rebranded its wholly owned subsidiary Farmington as Moonstone Bank.

The New York Times reported that prior to the Alamedas investment, Farmington was a fairly sleepy business, with just three employees and deposits of around $10 million. Within months of Alameda’s arrival, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data shows Moonstones’ deposits soared to $84 million, of which $71 million was held in just four new accounts.

Farmington previously offered no credit card services or online banking, but FBH’s announcement of the Alameda deal branded Moonstone a robust financial platform to empower fast-growing innovative and disruptive sectors. Farmington’s fortune website was later changed to state that under its new Moonstone identity its aim was to support the evolution of next-gen finance.

Questions now arise as to how Alameda, given its involvement in a financial sector that the US government views with open hostility, was able to acquire a stake in a US bank (regardless of size) without any pushback regulatory. The fact that Alamedas’ stake valued the bank well above its true value should have raised alarm bells in Washington State and Washington, D.C. (or perhaps SBF’s original strategy of adding research on behalf of Alamedas actually achieved its goal of deflecting regulatory scrutiny).

There’s also the fact that Farmingtons’ parent company, FBH, was run by the same Bahamas-based individual who served as lead banker for both FTX/Alameda and Tether.

I will say it again.

SBF/Alameda/FTX was a money laundering front for Bitfinex/Tether, with a trade fraud/market manipulation arm.

I told you all in 2021 on Alameda/FTX, before they exploded.

From the NY Times: https://t.co/qb5VulgRa1 pic.twitter.com/v4TMtN80S3

— Bitfinexed Alldafuda Research (@Bitfinexed) November 24, 2022

Go Go Gadget Fraudulator!

FBH, which acquired Farmington in 2020, is chaired by Jean Chalopin, who is also chairman of Bahamas-based Deltec Bank & Trust. (Trivial note: Chalopin is co-creator of the animated television series Inspector Gadget, so you’d assume he could easily afford a barber whose tool kit contains more than a salad bowl and a pair of hedge trimmers, but he is French, so what do we know. )

Wealthy of Gadget’s money, Chalopin began investing in Deltec in the 1980s, to the point that he eventually owned the association and became its president. Chalopin claimed to have met Giancarlo Devasini, co-founder of theBitfinexexchange and Tether, in 2017. The following year, Deltec took on Bitfinex/Tether as clients, and Chalopin signed a declaration guaranteeing the assets supposed to support the Tethers USDT coin (these reservations have notoriously never audited).

A year after Chalopins FBH acquired Farmington, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco approved the bank’s application for membership in the Federal Reserve System. This approval allows access to the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) system, enabling cross-border transactions through correspondent bank accounts, as well as Fedwire Funds services, which facilitate urgent high-value payments.

At the end of 2021, Alameda was the second-largest recipient of all USDT (Tether) issued to date, with nearly all of that USDT ending up on FTX. Buying USDT requires (allegedly) sending real US dollars to Tether, which would require the help of a US-based bank.

As others have pointed out, US-based individuals/entities who thought they were transferring money to FTX’s international site often discovered (after the fact) that their money had in fact been sent to Alameda or one of its offshoots.

This was recorded in the summer of 2021. Then we got scolded on Twitter by @AlamedaTrabucco and @SBF_FTX for this interview. Another person who did this to me, @christinenews and @emilydparker was @stablekwon. https://t.co/3TCEqBSdlP

— ((( Lawrence Lewitinn ))) (@lvlewitinn) November 20, 2022

Former Alameda CEO Sam Trabucco, who abruptly resigned this summer saying he wanted to spend more time on his boat, was visibly pissed off in an August 2021 interview when asked if Alameda had used US banks to buy USDT and, if so, which banks they used. After awkwardly pretending not to hear/understand the question, Trabucco eventually stammered that he wasn’t about to divulge bank details, later tweeting that he didn’t expect to be asked about the Bank transactions.

Almost two years ago, SBF admitted to using correspondent banks to wire money to FTX’s Deltec accounts to create/exchange USDT to/for US dollars. Obviously having a friend like Chalopin on both ends of this equation would greatly simplify/streamline this process, not to mention eliminate any unease a less connected banker might feel.

A Winklevoss and a wink

The Fed’s endorsement of Farmington’s candidacy also raised eyebrows with the appearance of Noah Perlman on the bank’s slate of directors. Assuming it’s the same person, Perlman is the COO of Gemini, the digital asset exchange and lending platform founded by Winklevii which warned this week that its clients could lose money. hundreds of millions of dollars after firm Genesis Global Capitallending suspended takeovers and began exploring possible bankruptcy proceedings.

Incredibly, Perlman began his Gemini tenure in 2019 as Chief Compliance Officer and previously served as Assistant U.S. Attorney (Criminal Division) for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

So now we know the Winklevii, @tyler and @cameron, were up to their eyeballs in this shit with SBF, just like Tether via Deltec.

FinTwit finds out in hours what MSM finds out in months and the feds never find out.https://t.co/iiSAKssQBC

— Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) November 24, 2022

All-in with a 2-7 off suit

As detailed on this site recently, there are a number of commonalities linking the FTX debacle to the Black Friday 2011 online poker indictments. Here’s another: among those named in the indictments was a certain John Campos, vice president/co-owner of SunFirst Bank in Utah.

In 2009, Camposa accepted a $10 million investment from a sketchy payment processing company, making that company SunFirst’s largest shareholder. In exchange, Campos agreed to miscode online poker payouts as transactions less likely to attract the attention of federal watchdogs.

SunFirst collected fees totaling $1.6 million in just over a year for processing $200 million in illegal poker payments until the FDIC caught wind of what was going on. The bank was closed and Campos was sentenced to three months in prison (he initially faced up to 45 years) and was permanently banned from working in the banking profession.

The Black Friday indictments received major help from Daniel Tzvetkoff, who ran former Australian payment processor Intabill. A year before the indictments, Tzvetkoff was foolish enough to drive to Las Vegas, where he was arrested on similar gambling charges. But in exchange for a slap on the wrist, Tzvetkoff spilled his guts and started living the high life again, apparently with money stolen from poker companies before his arrest. Which brings us to

Stable Coins

Unlike other major exchanges, FTX has never launched an in-house stablecoin, somehow preferring USDT over all the obvious benefits a proprietary stablecoin could offer.

When FTX launched operations in May 2019, the market capitalization of USDT was around $3 billion. At the end of 2021, when data showed Alameda drank deeper from Tether’s bottom than almost everyone else, USDT’s market capitalization was around $68 billion.

There is no shortage of blockchain veterans, our own Kurt Wuckert Jr. among them, who suspect that FTX was created by the same people behind Bitfinex/Tether in order to have a supposedly unaffiliated exchange for pump full of USDT and wash exchange tokens to the moon. But the smoking gun that would conclusively prove these links has so far remained elusive.

So the question becomes: who among the gallery of FTX/Alameda rogues is going to be the Crypto Tveztkoff and go wild over the real story behind the Tether fraud? This could allow them to avoid prison and start enjoying the rest of their lives again with the ill-gotten gains they have no doubt been hiding. But better act fast, folks, before one of the other rats on this sinking ship gets ahead of you.

Follow CoinGeeks Crypto Crime Cartelseries, which dives into the stream of groups from BitMEX to Binance, Bitcoin.com, Blockstream, ShapeShift, Coinbase, Ripple, Ethereum, FTX and Tether that co-opted the digital asset revolution and transformed the industry into a field of mines for nave (and even experienced) market players.

New to Bitcoin? Check out CoinGeek’s Bitcoin for Beginners section, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about the Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and blockchain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coingeek.com/ftx-tether-bahamas-banker-linked-to-questionable-us-bank-purchase/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

