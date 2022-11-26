UK Criminalizes Sharing Deepfake Porn Without Consent • TechCrunch





Prepare for another expansion of UK online safety legislation: The Ministry of Justice has announced changes to the law to protect victims of revenge porn, porn deepfakes and other abuses involving the taking and sharing of intimate images without consent. Crackdown on types of abuse that disproportionately affect women and girls.

The government said the latest amendments to the bill would expand the scope of current intimate image offenses, leading to “more perpetrators being prosecuted and potentially facing jail time.”

Other acts of abuse that would be expressly illegal include “downblowing” (removing a woman’s top without consent); A device such as a hidden camera is installed to take or record images of someone without their consent.

The government describes the planned changes as a comprehensive package of measures to modernize the legislation in this area.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time that deepfake sharing has been made illegal.

The creation and abuse of deepfake pornography is on the rise with increasingly accessible and powerful image and video creation AI, raising concerns about the harm associated with this type of AI-enabled technology.

Just this week, The Verge reported that the creators of the open-source AI text-to-image generator Stable Diffusion have tweaked the software to make it harder for users to generate nude and pornographic images. Used to create pornographic images of child abuse material.

But that’s just one example. More tools are available for creating porn deepfakes.

From revenge porn to deepfakes

The UK passed a for-profit porn ban in 2015, but victims and activists have warned for years that the regime isn’t working and pressured them to reconsider.

This has led to some target changes over the years. For example, the government made ‘upskirts’ illegal through a law change that came into force in 2019. Meanwhile, in March, it was revealed that ‘cyber flashing’ would be added as an offense to the upcoming online safety legislation.

However, it has now been decided that further amendments are needed to broaden and clarify offenses involving intimate images in order to make it easier for police and prosecutors to track cases and for the law to keep pace with technology.

We are acting on several legal committee recommendations in our 2021 review of intimate image abuse.

This includes repealing and replacing existing laws with new crimes the government believes will lower the bar for successful prosecution, including the new basic crime of sharing private images without consent (thus requiring proof of intent to cause a crime in this case). there is no pain); along with two more serious offenses based on intent to cause humiliation, anxiety or pain and to obtain sexual gratification.

The planned changes also create two specific offenses: threatening to set up and share equipment so that images can be taken. It makes it a crime to share fabricated intimate images (aka deepfakes) without consent.

About 1 in 14 adults in England and Wales experienced threats of sharing intimate images, the UK government said, with more than 28,000 reports of private sexual images being released without consent by police between April 2015 and December 2021. said there is.

It also points to the rise of malicious deepfake porn. It cites one example of a website that virtually undresses women, which garnered 38 million views in the first eight months of 2021.

Since the abusive use of technology emerged, a growing number of UK MPs and campaign groups are calling for AI to be banned from using it to nudize women. This BBC report was published last year on one such site called DeepSukebe.

Commenting on the planned changes in a statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General Dominic Raab said:

We need to do more to protect women and girls from those who take or manipulate private photos to pursue them or humiliate them.

Our change will give police and prosecutors the power they need to bring these cowards to justice and protect women and girls from such vicious abuse.

As part of the government’s plan, the new deepfake porn crimes will impose legal obligations on platforms and services under incoming online safety laws to remove these types of material if it has been shared on the platform without consent. Online safety bill, failure to remove illegal content.

Victims of revenge porn and other abuses of private images have been complaining for years about the difficulty and excessive effort required to track and report images shared online without their consent.

Ministers argue the proposed UK law changes will improve victim protection in this area.

In another statement of support, DCMS Secretary of State Michelle Donelan said:

With the Online Safety Act, I’m ensuring tech companies stop illegal content and protect kids on their platforms, but I’ll also upgrade our criminal laws to prevent heinous crimes like cyberflashing.

With the latest additions to this legislation, our law will go even further and forever protect disproportionately affected women and children from this horrific abuse.

One thing to note is that the online safety bill remains on hold while the government drafts amendments related to other aspects of the bill.

Yesterday House Speaker Penny Mordaunt confirmed the bill would be returned to Congress on Monday, December 5th.

The government has denied that delays would derail the bill’s passage through parliament, but there is no doubt that parliamentary time is running out. It’s therefore unclear if the bill will actually become UK law, given that there are only about two years left before a general election is called.

It will also need to find parliamentary time to make necessary changes to the UK law on the abuse of intimate images.

The government has not yet given a timetable for that component. It said it would only move forward with these changes “as time permits in Congress”, adding that additional details would be announced “at an appropriate time”.

This report has been updated to include a date for the online safety bill’s return to Congress for the remaining steps.

