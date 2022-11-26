For USA and Iran at World Cup, 1998 clash offers key lessons





Whenever the United States and Iran, two geopolitical rivals who severed official diplomatic relations in April 1980, meet in some sort of international sporting competition, it’s more than a game. World Group B which will take place between the two nations in Doha on November 29 is far from an exception.

Mass protests have erupted across Iran since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 while in police custody after allegedly violating the country’s mandatory hijab laws. At least 445 protesters have been killed since the protests began, including 63 children, according to the Tehran-based human rights activists news agency. Meanwhile, Iran’s World Cup footballers refused to sing the national anthem, in solidarity with protesters, ahead of the team’s opening game against England on November 21. (Iran lost that match, 6-2. The players sang the national anthem ahead of the team’s dramatic 2-0 win over Wales on November 25, days after the arrest of the former national player Voria Ghafouri for “spreading propaganda;” Ghafouri is a longtime critic of the regime.)

In short, the stakes couldn’t be higher. And we haven’t even mentioned the football part. After Iran’s win over Wales and USA’s 0-0 draw against England on Black Friday, USA must beat Iran to qualify for knockout stage . With a victory for Iran; Iran is advancing. A draw would put Iran in the Round of 16, should England beat or draw Wales. For the United States, failing to advance to the knockout stages would be another crushing World Cup disappointment, a setback that could stifle the team’s momentum ahead of the 2026 tournament, which it will host with the Mexico and Canada.

It’s just win or go home.

Iran is looking for a repeat

This is the second World Cup meeting between the United States and Iran. The first, in 1998 in France, took place in very different circumstances. The hostage crisis of 1979-80, in which Iranian students held more than 50 American diplomats and citizens hostage for more than a year, was a less distant memory. This followed the 1979 revolution that forced longtime American ally and autocrat Mohammad Reza Shah, the last Shah of Iran, into exile: Ayatollah Khomeini came to power declaring Iran a ” Islamic Republic”. Intense opposition to the United States was a central—and popular—tenet of Khomeini’s theocracy due to historical grievances. This includes the CIA-backed coup in 1953 against Iran’s last democratic leader, support for the unpopular Shah in the following years, and support for Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Iran in 1980 – a war that lasted eight years and caused at least 500,000 deaths.

Still, there are lessons from that first encounter that are useful today, especially for Americans. Most important: try to exploit the long-running geopolitical rivalry at play. regime.)

In 1998, the USA team did everything possible to minimize the political rivalry with Iran and adopted the strategy of focusing only on the game. Iran then beat the USA 2-1 in Lyon , eliminating him from the tournament. The loss was a low point for American football, which looked to be on the rise after the United States successfully hosted the 1994 World Cup.

Iran’s Hamid Estili in action during the World Cup first round match against the United States at the Stade Gerland in Lyon, France in 1998. Iran won the match 2-1.

Ben Radford/AllsportGetty Images

All about politics

Zooming in from Qatar hours before analyzing the France-Australia group stage match for a Spanish-language broadcaster, Steve Sampson, the US coach in 1998, says he spent a lot of time in the 24 years thinking about what he would do. did differently in this match against Iran. “We were asked by FIFA, by US Soccer, by the organizing committee in France, to do football, not politics. And I accepted that,” says Sampson. , I would have played politics. A coach’s job is to use all the tools at his disposal to prepare his team.

Sampson notes that he was a young coach – 41 at the time – who was inclined to conform to institutional wishes rather than go rogue. He resigned after the World Cup, after a 0-3 performance in which the United States finished last among 32 teams. If Sampson could do it again, he says, he would have looked at the geopolitical rivalry, just like the Iranians did. “So many Americans have been hurt so dramatically by the Iranian regime,” Sampson says. “We could have played for them.

Strategic differences aside, tensions were high in the days leading up to the game. A week before kickoff on June 21, 1998, French television aired an American film, Not Without My Daughter, which depicted the harsh living conditions in Iran. The Iranian embassy announced that “Iran is considering withdrawing its national team from the World Cup in protest against the airing of the anti-Iranian film”. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also threatened to withdraw the Iranian players because he did not want them to shake hands with the Americans, as FIFA procedure dictated. But the referee, Urs Meier from Switzerland, offered a sensible solution. The players instead posed for a group photo in the center of the pitch. The Iranians presented the American athletes with white roses, a symbol of peace, and the two teams exchanged banners.

At kick-off time, however, safety was increased “10 times”, according to Sampson. A FIFA official said there were 150 armed police – “unprecedented for a World Cup game” – on duty. (The boosted presence was there, in part, because of fears that members of Iran’s political opposition group, Mujahideen Khalq, could disrupt the game.)

Iran took a more hawkish approach to the game. According to a November article in the journal Middle Eastern Studies, Iranian advocate Mohammad Khakpour said many families of victims of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq conflict reached out to athletes, detailing how point the match was important for them, and “Many families of martyrs expect us to win,” striker Khodadad Azizi said before the match.

Meanwhile, Iranian media hammered the United States in their pregame coverage. A two-part editorial, for example, in the radical newspaper Jomhuri-ye Eslami, sparked national fervor. The article was titled “The United States is still the number one enemy of the Iranian nation”.

During the match itself, a few early American shots hit the post. In the 40th minute, a fine header from Hamid Estili gave Iran a 1-0 lead. “It became very, very clear that for Iran it was so much more than a football game,” said Fox Sports commentator Alexi Lalas, defender for the 1998 USA team. exploited that in a way that we haven’t.”

Sampson says his Iran’s 1998 World Cup coach, Jalal Talebi, later told him that at half-time Iranian government officials entered the locker room and collected the players’ passports . According to Sampson, Talebi said the officials told the players that “if they didn’t beat the United States, they weren’t welcome in Iran, nor were their families asked to leave. Iran”. (Talebi could not be reached for comment; an Iranian soccer official in Qatar did not return TIME’s request for comment.)

Iran essentially ended the match with a goal in the 84th minute. An 87th-minute goal from Brian McBride gave the USA one last hope, but it was too late.

After the final whistle, Team USA couldn’t hide their devastation. Sampson and some players cried. “It was a complete fiasco, a failure and an embarrassment,” says Lalas, who hasn’t played the entire tournament.

The New York Times reported after Iran’s victory that “in Tehran, thousands of celebrating supporters took to the streets, some women without headscarves”. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei exulted. “This unique struggle is what gave victory and glory to our nation during the revolution, throughout the years of holy defense and in all the conflicts of the Iranian nation with the Great Satan,” he said. he stated after the game.

On the line

Heading into that final game of the group stage against Iran on Tuesday, it would be hard for American players to view their Iranian counterparts as political enemies. After all, they signaled their opposition to the repressive Iranian regime. Yehuda Blanga, a professor at Israel’s Bar-llan University who co-authored the Middle East studies article, says that while most Iranian players backed their government in 1998, it wasn’t not the case this time around.

Sampson advises his coaching counterpart all these years later, Gregg Berhalter, to recognize both this historic rivalry and the ongoing protest movement in Iran. But at the same time, he says Berhalter cannot show too much deference to the opposition. “Don’t buy into the sympathy coin,” Sampson says. “It’s real, and we appreciate it. Just focus on being fully prepared to do business in the field.

In other words, the United States can learn from England, a team that put progressive values ​​first but dominated Iran on the pitch. If the past is any guide, football diplomacy might only end in tears in a losing World Cup dressing room wondering what could have been.

