The United States men’s national team wins a hard-fought point against tournament favorites England after a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup





2020 UEFA European Championship runners-up and 2018 World Cup semi-finalists England came out on top, but the United States entered the game as the first half progressed. time was running out after deploying a 4-4-2 formation. The American defense did well to fend off some of the Three Lions’ early threats, starting with Walker Zimmermans’ slippery deflection off a point-blank shot from Harry Kane in the 10th minute. Striker Bukayo Saka created some danger on the right wing, making good runs and sending in threatening crosses, but United States defender Antonee Robinson did well to help contain the Arsenal winger while Dest went for it. most kept the clamps on star England winger Raheem Sterling.

Adams, McKennie, Yunus Musah and Pulisic played inspired play, making life difficult for England in midfield. McKennie was a dynamo in the middle of the park, unleashing a number of quality attacks. He created America’s first real chance of the night in the 17th minute, sending a cross for striker Haji Wright whom he headed wide. McKennie had his own golden chance in the 26th when forward Tim Weah sent in a cross from the right side, but his half-volley skimmed over the crossbar. A drive-thru run from McKennie down the right side sparked an attack that led to the ball at the feet of Pulisics in the left side of the penalty area in the 33rd minute. Pulisic made room to shoot where there was apparently none, then snatched a left-footed shot from the edge of the box that jumped off the top of the crossbar.

Dest was another catalyst in attack, using his speed and skill on the ball to open things up. In the 42nd he dribbled the ball well down the right wing and then slid into the box, but his shot was deflected by England defender Harry Maguire and out for a corner. He sent another cross into the box in the 43rd and as Pulisic headed the ball his attempt went wide.

England had a decent chance towards the end of the first half with a few chances offered by left-back Luke Shaw. He dribbled down the flank and played against Saka in the 45th minute, but the wingers’ shot went well over the crossbar. Shaw also helped work the ball through midfielder Mason Mount in the first minute of stoppage time, but Turner made a great diving save to his right to parry the shot out of harm’s way and send things in midfield. – aimless time.

Things opened up even more in the second half with England threatening at the break early on, but the United States got some solid moments of possession. Pulisic continued to get creative, pushing the ball forward whenever he saw an open field in front of him. In the 58th minute he snatched a shot which was deflected out of bounds by England, leading to a series of corner kicks and free-kick chances in front of a noisy grandstand full of American fans.

England’s substitutes provided a spark off the bench, but the USMNT defense and Turner held on to keep things scoreless despite the boost from fresh legs. England star striker Harry Kane did a lot of quality work for his side during the game, and although USA mostly kept him out of danger areas, he got a free kick with a header in the moments of decline that widened, triggering a moment of relief for the American team and the fans.

Turner was called into action a few times on crosses and shots on goal, standing tall throughout in another memorable performance for an American keeper at a World Cup.

USA head coach Gregg Berhalter also sent in new legs, bringing in midfielder Brenden Aaronson in the 77th minute, right-back Shaq Moore in the 78th and Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent in the 83rd, with the trio helping the United States to win the final result.

Moore and Reyna made their World Cup debuts, which now means 16 of the 26 American players in the US roster have seen their first World Cup action at Qatar 2022.

GOAL SUMMARY

None

ADDITIONAL NOTES The USMNT is now 2-8-2 against England all-time and 1-0-2 at the FIFA World Cup. Having started the youngest line-up in Monday’s first 16 fixtures against Wales (25 years, 102 days), today’s starting XI against England had an average age of 25 years, 169 days. Today’s starting XI was the fifth-youngest in the USMNT World Cup roster after all three matches in 1990 (all at just over 24) and Monday’s game against the Country of Wales (25 years, 102 days). Matt Turner made three saves to keep his 15th career clean sheet. He also became the fifth USMNT goalkeeper to earn a FIFA World Cup shutout, after Jimmy Douglas (3-0 W against Belgium and 3-0 W against Paraguay in 1930), Frank Borghi (1-0 W against England in 1950), Brad Friedel (2-0 F against Mexico in 2002) and Tim Howard (1-0 F against Algeria in 2010). It was the USMNT’s first goalless draw in the World Cup and the first shutout against European opposition at the tournament since the 1-0 win over England in 1950. Haji Wright was the only change of Gregg Berhalters XI who faced Wales. The Los Angeles product made his first World Cup start, replacing Josh Sargent in the line-up after replacing him in the 74th minute of Monday’s tournament opener against Wales. A former England youth international who calls London his hometown, 19-year-old Yunus Musah has become the only teenager to make multiple World Cup appearances for the USMNT. England-born defender Antonee Robinson, who lives in Liverpool, has also lined up against his native country. Tyler Adams captained the USMNT for the 11th time tonight. The team is 4-1-6 when Adams wears the armband. Substitutes Gio Reyna and Shaq Moore made their FIFA World Cup debuts. In total, 16 of the 26 players have won their first World Cup caps in the last two matches. For a second consecutive World Cup game, 10 of 11 starters represent European clubs tied for the highest number ever for a USMNT World Cup roster. Walker Zimmerman was the only MLS player in the starting XI. ATTENTION: Tonight’s starters Sergio Dest, Weston McKennie and Tim Ream, as well as substitute Kellyn Acosta, all carried yellow cards in the game. None of them received a caution against England. In fact, there will be no yellow cards in the match and all will be eligible to play against Iran. Gregg Berhalter is 36-10-12 in 58 appearances as USMNT head coach. He is 2-1-3 in matches against UEFA opposition. -US MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States vs. England

Date: 25 November 2022 Competition: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; Group B

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium; Al Khor, Qatar

Attendance: 68,463

Kick-off: 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time)

Weather: 24 degrees, clear sky

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 0 0 0

FR 0 0 0

Compositions:

United States: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergio Dest (18-Shaq Moore, 78), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 8-Weston McKennie (11-Brenden Aaronson, 77), 4-Tyler Adams (captain), 6-Yunus Musah, 10-Christian Pulisic; 21-Tim Weah (7-Gio Reyna, 83), 19-Haji Wright (24-Josh Sargent, 83)

Subs not used: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 9-Jess Ferreira, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 16-Jordan Morris, 17-Cristian Roldan, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22- DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 26-Joe Scally

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

EN: 1-Jordan Pickford; 12-Kieran Trippier, 5-John Stones, 6-Harry Maguire, 3-Luke Shaw; 17-Bukayo Saka (11-Marcus Rashford, 78), 22-Jude Bellingham (8-Jordan Henderson, 69), 4-Declan Rice, 10-Raheem Sterling (7-Jack Grealish, 68); 19-Mason Mount, 9-Harry Kane (captain)

Subs not used: 13-Nick Pope, 23-Aaron Ramsdale, 2-Kyle Walker, 14-Kalvin Phillips, 15-Eric Dier, 16-Conor Coady, 18-Trent Alexander-Arnold, 20-Phil Foden, 21-Ben White , 24-Callum Wilson, 25-James Maddison, 26-Conor Gallagher

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Stat Summary: ENG / USA

Shots: 8 / 10

Shots on goal: 3 / 1

Backup: 1 / 3

Corner kicks: 3 / 7

Faults: 9 / 15

Offside: 1 / 0

Summary of misconduct:

None

Officials:

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

Assistant Referee 1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)

Assistant Referee 2: Tulio Moreno (VEN)

4th Official: Yoshimi Yamashita (JPN)

VAR: Juan Soto (Venezuela)

VAR assistant: Nicolas Gallo (Colombia)

Budweiser Man of the Match: Tyler Adams

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2022/11/fifa-world-cup-2022-usmnt-0-england-0-match-report-stats-standings

