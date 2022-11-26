USA forges ties with England to keep World Cup dreams alive





United States fans show their support during day three of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tullio Puglia – FIFA/FIFA)

Tullio Apulia – Fifa | Fifa | Getty Images

The United States and England battled to a scoreless draw in Qatar on Friday night as America remained hopeful of advancing to World Cup knockout action.

A well-organised USA side pressed and frustrated England well and could be disappointed in the end after creating the best chances of the game.

Christian Pulisic shook the bar with England keeper Jordan Pickford beaten in the first half while Weston McKennie twice broke the bar from promising positions. Team USA also failed to capitalize on a series of second-half corners.

The United States, with two points after two draws, are in third place in Group B, behind England and Iran who earlier in the day secured a stunning win over Wales.

The Americans wrap up Tuesday’s group game against Iran and a win over Team Melli would guarantee nothing worse than second place and progress in the United States.

American coach Gregg Berhalter said he was satisfied with Friday’s point but already had the next games in mind.

“We are proud but our work is not finished,” he said in an on-court interview. “We have to win on Tuesday. We know five points get us in, we have to focus on the five points.”

Before Friday night’s game at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, USA and England had played only twice in World Cup history.

The Americans beat their compatriots across the Atlantic in the 1950 tournament, 1-0, in Brazil.

Then the United States escaped with a 1-1 draw against the Three Lions in South Africa in 2010. That tie was only possible when Clint Dempsey’s 40th-minute soft shot was inexplicably fumbled into the England net by goalkeeper Robert Green.

That point proved crucial for the United States in 2010, as Landon Donovan scored a famous stoppage-time striker in his side’s final group game against Algeria. The Americans finished with five points in Group C, one more than third-placed Slovenia, to qualify for a knockout tie.

The United States game against Iran is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday at Al-Thumama Stadium. It can be watched on Telemundo or streamed in Spanish on Peacock.

