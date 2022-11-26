British government blocks Chinese CCTV cameras





Security cameras made by Chinese company Hikvision can no longer be installed in government buildings after Secretary Oliver Dowden declared a potential present and future security risk. According to the UK’s Commissioner for Outgoing Biometrics and Surveillance Cameras, this comes after a nationwide ban call from MPs and peer groups, but it’s not enough.

Hikvision cameras are installed throughout UK government and public buildings despite the security risks. (Photo: Stefano Carnevali/Shutterstock)

Hikvision, partly owned by the Chinese government, is the world’s largest CCTV provider servicing schools, public institutions and secret laboratories in the UK. According to a report from Big Brother Watch, which supplies CCTV cameras to up to 60% of UK public authorities, cameras from Hikvision and Dahua, another manufacturer partially owned by the Chinese government, are being sold to local authorities. 73% of the UK, 35% of the police force and 63% of schools.

Allegations that Hikvision played a role in aiding Chinese crackdowns in Xinjiang and Tibet are driving calls for its use to be banned, especially in sensitive and high-security areas. The Big Brother Watches report alleged that Hikvision and Dahua were complicit in China’s repression of the Uyghur community in Xinjiang.

The UK government’s new decision, which includes a ban on future installation of any security cameras made by companies subject to Chinese security laws, comes after reviewing the security risks associated with surveillance systems on government property.

In a statement to Parliament, Dowden said: “The review concluded that further controls are necessary given the threat to the UK and the increased functionality and connectivity of these systems.

It is thought that more than a million such cameras have been installed in buildings (including government and publicly owned properties) across the UK, monitoring every aspect of our lives.

Prof Fraser Sampson, outgoing UK Commissioner for Biometrics and Surveillance Cameras, told Tech Monitor that banning cameras from government buildings was “an easy task” and now the hard work begins. “We need a risk-based timeline to address all of them. Some can be done now, while others will take years,” says Professor Sampson. “We no longer ask if we can trust a particular security company, we acknowledge that we can’t, but we need to find a way to check which companies we can trust.”

Professor Sampson asks. “Do you want to be inspected at the airport by an untrustworthy company, or in a school yard or hospital ward?” He cites, for example, one such company that has won an award for monitoring children on school buses in Scotland, which is now on a new banned list.

Hikvision cameras: a global issue

Beyond schools, the issue of policing was raised by Professor Sampson. This has been a tricky issue in recent months. Guidance on police officers using CCTV is set to be repealed under new data laws in the UK. He said, “Policy is about trust and confidence. If you lose trust in a company, as was the case with the Chinese CCTV company, there is no place for them in a police surveillance role. You shouldn’t.”

He added that the problem extends to all areas of public life covered by these cameras. “This is not a policing issue, it is a democratic issue and it is international,” he says.

The guidelines issued by Dowden also include instructions urging departments to disconnect cameras from core computer networks and remove cameras altogether, if possible.

Some departments have already taken action to remove cameras before the review is complete. The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) removed Hikvision from the building and the Ministry of Health and Human Services canceled its contract with the company.

67 MPs and Lords have called for a nationwide ban on installing Hikvision technology, going beyond a ban on government buildings. Groups calling for a ban include Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, four former Conservative ministers, Labor MPs and human rights activists, and Green MP Caroline Lucas.

We call for a ban on the sale and operation of Hikvision and Dahua surveillance equipment in the UK and condemn their complicity in technology-based human rights abuses in China, the group said in a statement.

Lawmakers raised privacy and security concerns, which Hikvision denied in a statement to Reuters. “Hikvision cannot transfer end-user data to third parties, does not maintain end-user databases and does not sell cloud storage in the UK.” “

Dowden said the department should stop further distribution of sensitive sites “produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China.” “Security considerations are always paramount on these sites, so we are taking steps to ensure that no security risks materialize,” he added.

