Pentagon condemns rocket attack near US base in Syria





The Pentagon on Friday condemned a rocket attack targeting a US base in northeastern Syria, which caused no injuries or damage.

Two rockets were fired at al-Shaddadi base, Syria, at 10:31 p.m. local time, while a third unfired rocket was found at the site of the rockets’ origin, US Central Command said in a statement. A press release.

“Attacks such as these endanger coalition forces and the civilian population and undermine the hard-won stability and security of Syria and the region,” spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said in a statement. communicated.

The rocket attack comes amid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s recent airstrikes on northern Syria and Iraq.

Ankara has targeted Kurdish groups in the two neighboring countries over the past week in retaliation for a recent bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 80 others, according to TheAssociated Press. Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the attack.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said 18 civilians and four of its soldiers were killed in recent strikes, Axios reported. Turkey accused the SDF of killing at least two people in rocket attacks on Monday, according to PBS.

Erdoan suggested on Wednesday that he also planned to order a ground invasion into northern Syria, according to Al Jazeera.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon expressed concern over the escalation of actions in northern Syria, Iraq and Turkey, warning that it could threaten progress in degrading and defeating ISIS.

Recent airstrikes in Syria have directly threatened the safety of American personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees, the spokesman said. from the Pentagon Brig. General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

