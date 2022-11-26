UK house price rally likely to end next year, no big drop





LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) – UK house prices will fall in 2023, putting an end to years of soaring, but no major collapse despite a cost-of-living crisis and rising borrowing costs limiting buyers’ ability to finance no see. Buy, Reuters survey found.

Inflation has soared in the UK, as in much of the world, so the Bank of England is pushing for a series of rate hikes as the economy slips into recession. It blew a bigger hole in the wallets of indebted consumers.

Home prices fell for the first time in 28 months in October, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, which also showed that house price expectations also fell in 12 months.

According to a November 8-24 survey of 20 housing market experts, they will see a nationwide decline of 4.7% next year, their first annual decline in a decade, and are likely up 6.3% this year.

“There’s a rebalancing, but nothing like what we’ve seen since the global financial crisis. Supply is still relatively tight, which is helping to support prices,” said Chris Druce of Knight Frank, a real estate broker.

According to Land Registry data, during the financial crisis, house prices fell by about 19% from peak to trough, but have since roughly doubled.

British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc (TW.L) said earlier this month it would build fewer homes this year than originally planned, while larger competitor Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) said its 2023 land additions would be substantial. You said you expect it to be lower, both of which are likely to affect supply. .

Inflation will see a modest recovery, rising 1.0% in 2024, well below expectations for general inflation, before rising 3.5% in 2025.

When asked about the likelihood of a price crash within a year, 9 out of 16 respondents said it was high or very high. Seven said low or very low. But many who said it was likely said it would be a correction rather than a crash.

“In 2023, we see a slightly better-than-expected one-year correction in economic performance and job numbers,” said Tony Williams of consulting firm Building Value.

The BoE raised bank rates from a pandemic-era low of 0.10% to 3.00% in less than a year and is set to add another 50 basis points next month, another Reuters poll predicted.

When asked how much prices would drop from peak to trough, the median response was 10%, but still not enough to make homes affordable. Analysts said the price should drop 15%.

Peak-to-trough predictions ranged from 2.0% to 17.5%.

Analysts who rated the value of national home prices on a scale of 1 to 10, from extremely affordable to extremely expensive, had a median response of 8, higher than the 7 estimate in August. In London it was 8 unchanged.

London’s median forecast, generally bolstered by foreign investment and tight supply, suggests prices will drop 7.0 per cent next year. According to opinion polls, it will flatten in 2024 and rise by 4.0% in 2025.

The forecast for next year ranged from a 12.5% ​​drop to a 4.0% increase, highlighting market uncertainty.

Cast Consultancy’s Mark Farmer said: “Price will drop further in London due to low affordability issues. New builds are also likely to plummet in London as build cost inflation and declining development funding start to bite.”

