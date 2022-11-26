USA focus on ‘knockout game’ against Iran after draw with England





AL KHOR, Qatar – USA midfielder Christian Pulisic said he hoped his side’s performance in a 0-0 draw with Group B favorites England would “make a lot of people proud”. in the United States, but also acknowledged that he and his teammates had “a lot of work to do.”

The result leaves the United States third in Group B, two points behind leaders England and one point behind Iran, who beat Wales 2-0 earlier on Friday. The United States will face Iran in the group stage final on Tuesday.

It was a game where England had more possessions, but the United States created the better chances, with Pulisic shaking the bar with a first-half shot. England put the Americans under pressure at times in the second half, but the American defence, ably led by Tim Ream, held firm.

“A draw isn’t the worst thing, but I felt like there were times when we showed confidence and played a lot, created chances and even could win the game,” he said. Pulisic said.

“But overall I think we did pretty well.”

Gregg Berhalter and Christian Pulisic know the United States needs another strong performance against Iran to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup. Stu Forster/Getty Images

The game had been touted as an opportunity for the United States to show they could take on one of the heavyweights in the game. Pulisic believes the United States have done that to some degree, but he knows that reaching the knockout stages will do even more to win new fans.

“Everyone at home is watching, I hope we made a lot of people proud,” he said. “But the job isn’t even close to being done, so we still have a lot of work to do.”

USA manager Gregg Berhalter echoed many of Pulisic’s sentiments, saying his team delivered a “disciplined performance”.

The United States now enter their final group game with Iran knowing they need a win to advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the fifth time since 1994.

“The end product could still be better… Overall I’m happy with the band’s performance, especially the conviction of this band because it never wavered,” Berhalter said.

“What I saw before the game was a team that was extremely focused on getting results. At the end of the day, they are preparing for our first knockout game of this World Cup and that will be our priority. .

“We played with a ton of spirit but we’re going to have to be ready [against Iran]. We want to have a chance to advance… We know it will be a tough game, and I’m looking forward to this opportunity.”

What concerns USA is that they are still struggling to make the most of their chances, with Weston McKennie missing a big open opportunity in the first half.

Berhalter said he was happy with the positions his team occupied, but noted: “It’s hard to score goals.”

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

