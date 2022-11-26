Minister Announces Becoming 8th Conservative MP and Resigning from Next Election | politics





Step down the level of Minister Dehenna Davison from MP.

Leveling Minister Dehenna Davison, one of the rising stars of the Conservative Party, has announced that she is stepping down from the next general election.

Davidson was elected in 2019 at the age of 26, beating the Bishop of Auckland in Durham Country, which Labor had held since the 1930s. She won by a majority of 8,000. Raised in her working-class family, her interest in law and order, sparked by the death of her father, who assaulted her when she was 13, led her to become one of the most famous red walls brought to Parliament by the Tories under Boris Johnson. It was people. She became a pastor under Liz Truss.

Davison told Northern Echo:

As an adult, most of my time has been devoted to politics and helping to improve people’s lives.

But to be honest, there was no such thing as a normal life in my 20s.

I will always be humbled by the opportunity to serve as a Member of Parliament. But now is the time to pay more attention to life outside of politics. Mainly to my family and to help support them just like they helped support me.

So I will not be running in the next general election.

Dehenna Davidson on stage at this year’s Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

afternoon summary

Rishi Sunak said the salary increase demanded by the Royal College of Nursing was clearly unaffordable. (See 2:13 p.m.) The RCN is asking for RPI inflation plus 5%, which is what the government estimates at 17.6% or 19.2% (whether you use September inflation figures or October inflation figures). depending on usage). The government claims this will cost 9 or 10 billion. However, the RCN does not accept these figures, which the government has calculated on the assumption that all NHS staff except doctors will receive the same pay increase.

You can now read my colleague Aletha Adus’ report on Davison’s decision.

Labor MP and former shadow minister Karl Turner said he was surprised to hear that Davidson had resigned in 2019 as one of the Tory’s most impressive figures.

I’m surprised to hear that @DehennaDavison is stepping down from the next election. Politics aside, Dehenna has been impressive and her Tory policies are pathetic, but we think she’s one of the few to stand out in 2019. Conservative MPs are on their way before being wrapped up in voters.

— Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) November 25, 2022

Keir Starmer tweeted about visiting a domestic violence charity today. (see 4:33 p.m.)

It’s upsetting to see the backsliding of the justice system for victims of domestic violence.

As the Attorney General, I worked with victims of abuse and their families. I have witnessed injustice. It is my personal mission to combat violence against women and girls. pic.twitter.com/0BGwBo1KeJ

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 25, 2022

Bloomberg’s Alex Wickham already has a list of eight Conservative MPs who have announced they will step down in the next election.

List of Conservative MPs who have announced they are stepping down at the next election:

1. Chloe Smith2. William Rag 3. Gary Streeter 4. Nigel Adams5. Charles Walker 6. Crispin Blunt 7. Adam Afrier 8. Dehenna Davidson

— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) November 25, 2022

There are also 12 Labor Party lawmakers who have already expressed their intention to resign. But none of the resigning Labor MPs will be described as young, most of them have been in parliament for at least 20 years. The Tory list includes 29-year-old Dehenna Davison, 34-year-old William Wragg, and 40-year-old Chloe Smith.

Starmer said the criminal justice system is ‘going backwards, not forwards’.

Keir Starmer says far too many victims of domestic violence and abuse are frustrated with a retreating criminal justice system. PA Media says:

A Labor leader said the situation was heartbreaking after speaking with several women at a shelter in Birmingham on Friday, which marks White Ribbon Day and the campaign to end men’s violence against women.

Later, he shared a roundtable discussion with advocates for the Gilgal Birmingham charity, part of the Women’s Aid Federation of Organizations, which provides short-term shelter in cities and supports women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Starmer said survivors, including victims of coercive and controlling behavior, too often faced the bumpy and bumpy roads of the criminal justice system.

He also heard allegations that too often family courts are enabling abusers by ordering them to have contact with a family’s children outside of a controlled environment. In at least two recent cases, courts have endangered survivors by citing the precise location of charity shelters. contact with the perpetrator.

The Labor leader, who served as prosecutor general from 2008 to 2013, assured that future Labor governments would change the way victims of domestic violence are treated, calling them personal mandates.

he added. My sense of the criminal justice system is that it’s going backwards rather than forward, which is heartbreaking.

Altia Walters, CEO of Gilgals, said: as if it had stopped. [Criminal] Courts still don’t understand what victims are going through [family courts] Continues the abuse by allowing the perpetrator to continue to control the child by allowing access to it.

Keir Starmer meets with staff at a domestic violence shelter in Birmingham. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Hi Andrew, Steve Barclay says the average salary for a newly qualified nurse is 31000. Can you clarify that this is not true as in the UK a newly qualified nurse earns 27,055 and only climbs to 32934 after 4 years of qualification? Most nurses (42%) are Band 5 nurses in this pay class. Salaries don’t increase much more than this unless the job is low and you’re moving up into a band that’s impossible for most nurses. I feel that many news outlets are not making this clear. I qualified and worked in intensive care for 7 years and earn less than what is described as an average salary of 34000 which is very disappointing!

Steve Barclay says under the government proposal, newly qualified nurses will earn an average of over $31,000. (See 9:14 am) Supersair22 is right in saying that with the salary increase, the base salary for newly qualified nurses will be $27,055. However, according to the Department of Health, Barclay says general nurses will earn upwards of $31,000 per year, assuming regular overtime and unsocial hour pay.

London bus strike plan for December

Nearly 3,000 bus drivers in London are pushing for a series of strikes next month that could disrupt busy travel ahead of Christmas, PA Media reported. PA says:

Unite said its 2,000 members employed by Metroline and 950 members employed by Abellio would have seven days to act on pay disputes from December 1-17.

Unite said some of its Metroline drivers were paid just over $13 an hour and were struggling to keep their heads above the surface during a cost-of-living crisis.

The union said the company’s latest offer for a 10 per cent pay rise and 9 per cent back pay was rejected by employees because inflation rates amounted to substantial pay cuts.

Metroline workers based across north and west London will strike on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th of December.

The first three days of industrial action will be coordinated with Abellio bus drivers in south and west London who are in separate labor disputes over salaries.

Sir Gary Streeter becomes the latest Conservative MP to announce that he will not run in the next general election. Streeter represents South West Devon and has been an MP for 30 years.

Today I announced that I will not seek re-election in the next general election. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of South West Devon and I will continue to do so until the next election. pic.twitter.com/5v0rgC2Wg1

— Gary Streeter MP (@garystreeterSWD) November 25, 2022

Conservative MPs have been asked to tell CCHQ by Dec. 5 whether they intend to run again in the next election, and with the party’s electoral prospects looking bleak, up to 50 are thought to resign.

My colleagues Jessica Elgot, Pippa Crerar and Peter Walker have written a lengthy article here describing the vibe of the Tory backbench.

Updated on 11.40EST

