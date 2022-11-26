US bans Chinese telecommunications and DW surveillance cameras 11/26/2022





U.S. regulators on Friday announced a ban on Chinese telecommunications and video surveillance equipment deemed a threat to national security.

The decision follows concerns raised by US intelligence agencies about potential espionage by Beijing and a law passed by Congress last year.

US lawmakers have also criticized how Chinese technology is widely used by authorities in Beijing to commit domestic human rights abuses.

What did the United States announce?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the US telecommunications regulator, said in a press release that it adopted the new rules in an effort to protect the country’s communications network.

Equipment produced by Chinese tech giants Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation will be restricted. Both companies have already been hit by crippling US sanctions under President Donald Trump.

The new rules also target Hikvision and Dahua whose CCTV cameras are installed around the world, raising privacy concerns as well as two-way radio maker Hytera.

US intelligence agencies believe the companies, which are subject to China’s national intelligence law, could be forced to hand over information to Beijing’s security services, although the companies have denied this.

Hikvision cameras have been linked to the oppression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China’s Xinjiang province.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that the use of unreliable communications equipment is not permitted inside our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” the FCC said. President Jessica Rosenworcel. “These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications.”

The additional restrictions follow a 2018 congressional decision that US federal agencies should stop buying equipment from the five Chinese companies.

Last month, a report by Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that between 2015 and 2021, nearly 1,700 state and local entities purchased equipment and services related to the five Chinese companies.

He found that although purchases declined after 2018, there were some 600 purchases last year.

The United States has previously placed export controls on sophisticated American technologies that could help Chinese tech companies.

Former US President Donald Trump passed crippling sanctions against Huawei and ZTE in 2018Image: Zhao Xiaojun/dpa/picture alliance ‘An unprecedented step’

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr wrote on Twitter that it was the first time in the regulator’s history that executives voted to ban new equipment on national security grounds, calling it an “unprecedented step “.

“As a result of our order, no new Huawei or ZTE equipment can be approved,” he wrote. “And no new Dahua, Hikvision or Hytera equipment can be approved unless they assure the FCC that their equipment will not be used for public safety, government facility security and other security purposes. national.”

He added that the order includes the power to revoke existing authorizations on the technology of the five companies.

Carr told Bloomberg last month that Chinese social media giant TikTok should be banned in the United States, again citing data flows to China that could potentially compromise national security.

Cybersecurity experts have warned TikTok users that the Chinese government could use the app to harvest their personal information Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/picture alliance UK orders replacement of Chinese cameras

On Thursday, the British government ordered its ministries to stop installing Chinese-made security cameras inside sensitive buildings, citing potential security risks.

Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden said in a written statement to Parliament that departments should consider replacing these cameras immediately rather than waiting to upgrade them.

In July, privacy group Big Brother Watch said the majority of surveillance cameras used by the UK government were made by two Chinese companies: Hikvision and Dahua.

In 2020, DW revealed that the European Union was using Hikvision’s thermal imaging cameras in its buildings in Brussels to screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

With material from the Reuters news agency

Edited by: John Silk

