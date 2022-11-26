British voters favor the new leader, Sunak, but not his party





LONDON (AP) Rishi Sunak has been British Prime Minister for one month. In the turbulent world of British politics in 2022, that’s an accomplishment.

Sunak, who took office a month earlier on Friday, October 25, has stabilized the country after the brief tenure of his predecessor, Liz Truss. As Britain’s first prime minister of color, Sunak has stabilized the economy, reassured allies from Washington to Kyiv, and even pacified the European Union after years of contention between Britain and the bloc.

However, Sunak’s challenge is just beginning. He faces a slowing economy, cost-of-living crisis and a demanding and increasingly unpopular ruling Conservative Party after 12 years in office.

partial popularity

The polls have good news and bad news for Sunak. The public quite likes the 42-year-old former investment banker, but his political party is another matter.

In a poll by pollster Ipsos, 47% of respondents said they liked the prime minister and 41% said they disliked him.

Gideon Skinner, director of political research at Ipsos, said it was certainly better than what Boris Johnson got earlier this year. However, he said Sunak’s popularity showed no signs of affecting the Conservative brand.

In the same poll, only 26% of the Conservatives liked it and disliked it by 62%. An Ipsos phone survey of 1,004 adults is considered accurate to within ±4 percentage points.

Many voters welcome Sunak as a change from Truss and her predecessor, Johnson, who resigned in July after three years of scandal. But the party that has been in power since 2010 has made it difficult for the Conservatives to escape responsibility for the country’s fiscal crisis.

Continued cheating allegations are also damaging its image. On Wednesday, Sunak appointed a senior attorney to investigate allegations of harassment against his deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab.

It’s not impossible for the Conservatives to regain their popularity before the next election, scheduled for the end of 2024. But it won’t be easy. Current opinion polls suggest that Labor will win handily.

ailing economy

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, then-British treasurer Sunak rose to popularity by spending billions to support shuttered businesses and pay salaries for furloughed workers.

Now he has to deliver bitter pills. The UK economy is under strain from the pandemic, Brexit and especially the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has sent global energy prices skyrocketing.

Millions of people in the UK have seen energy prices skyrocket, even though government-imposed caps have prevented higher prices. Pandemic-related backlogs and staff shortages have increased wait times for medical services at the British National Health Service at record levels.

The situation was exacerbated by Truss’ indiscriminate September tax cut package. This has damaged Britain’s reputation for economic prudence, weakened the pound, raised borrowing costs and prompted emergency central bank intervention. Truss resigned last month after less than two months on his job.

In his first public address on October 25, Sunak said he fully understands how difficult the situation is, warning that difficult decisions will be made.

Last week’s emergency budget helped boost the pound and calm markets by costing a £25bn ($30bn) tax hike and the prospect of cutting public spending.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecast this week that the UK economy will contract 0.4 per cent in 2023 and grow just 0.2 per cent in 2024. This is the worst prospect among the G7 developed countries.

war in europe

Boris Johnson’s departure caused concern in Kyiv, where his staunch support for Ukraine’s resistance to Russian invasion had earned him respect and admiration.

Britain has provided 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of military aid to Ukraine, more than any country except the United States since the start of the war, and has lobbied its allies to do more to help Kyiv.

Sunak visited Kyiv last week and reassured President Volodymyr Zelensky that British policy would not change under his leadership. Sunak tells Zelenskyy that Britain is proud to have been with you from the beginning. And I’m here today to say that the UK will continue to stand with Ukraine.

London is keeping the flow of aid alive, announcing last week that it will provide anti-aircraft artillery, anti-drone technology and three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine.

But while aid to Ukraine is safe, defense spending could come under pressure. Sunak withdrew Truss’ promise to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

Brexit Headache

Relations with its nearest neighbor and largest trading partner have been strained since the UK left the European Union, now made up of 27 countries, in 2020. Both Johnson and Truss seemed happy to upset the bloc to appease the Conservatives’ strong Euro-skeptic faction.

Sunak became more flexible in the days after taking office, making warm calls to European leaders. Achieving concrete change is harder given the power fervent Brexiteers hold within the Conservative Party.

Britain’s exit from the EU in 2020 brought customs inspections and other barriers to businesses doing business with the bloc, sparked a political crisis in Northern Ireland and ended the free flow of EU nationals to the UK to fill vacancies.

Britain could ease trade friction if it agreed to comply with EU rules in some areas, such as veterinary medicine or food standards. But after reports that the government was seeking closer ties infuriated euro skeptics, Sunak said this week that he would not accept alignment with EU law.

David Henig, a trade expert at the European Center for International Political Economy, said the backlash revealed how deep Europe’s problems run for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.

He said Sunak had long supported Brexit, but was a pragmatist who wanted a relationship that worked but now apparently doesn’t.

The problem, I think, is that he doesn’t have any new, fresh ideas about how to do that, and there’s a lot of internal opposition, Henig said. ___

Follow all AP reporting on British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/british-politics.

