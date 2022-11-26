USA’s encouraging performance against England leaves the expected task: beat Iran or go home





That’s the attitude they’ll need to have in Tuesday’s group final against Iran, which Team USA must win to qualify for the round of 16, where they’ll likely meet the Dutch.

We were proud, but our job is not done, said coach Gregg Berhalter, whose side produced the first American shutout of a European rival at the World Cup since 1950, when the Americans shocked the English , 1-0, in what is still considered the biggest upset in sports history. We have to win on Tuesday.

It was Iran that eliminated the American team from the 1998 tournament in France. And it was Iran who muddled the math of the group earlier on Friday by beating Wales 2-0 on two goals in stoppage time after Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute for a reckless foul away from his line.

Nobody expected this result after England hammered the Iranians, 6-2. And it looked like only coach Gareth Southgate and his players felt they were going to have a demanding day against Uncle Sam.

England, after all, had never beaten the United States in the Cup, drawing 1-1 in 2010 after scoring in the fourth minute. So it was England who hoped to make history at Al Khor, as Southgate pointed out.

We are good at praising ourselves as a nation based on very little evidence, he observed before the game.

Still, there was no doubt that the Three Lions were definitely the favourites. They were one goal in extra time from playing for the Championship in 2018 and last year they lost the European title to Italy on penalties.

The Americans, who sweated mightily to qualify for the tournament after missing out last time out, didn’t seem to have the quality to stay with England. Unless, of course, you play against them week after week.

Half a dozen American players play in English Premier League captain Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson for Leeds, Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream for Fulham, Christian Pulisic for Chelsea and Matt Turner for Arsenal. With the exception of Jude Bellingham, the teenager playing in Germany, there is no one on the England roster that they haven’t seen up close.

After a 20-minute opening attempt, the Americans began to assert themselves. Weston McKennie was unmarked up front, but upped his bid. Then in the 33rd, Pulisic slammed one on the crossbar. It was a star-studded calling card, and there were more to come in the second half.

The Americans continued to press, putting the English on their heels, battling in the box and winning corners. Southgate, who had warned his men that the United States would come full force, was not surprised.

It was exactly the kind of game I thought it would be, he said.

And in the last half hour that the English regained their footing, the Yanks kept their composure as they fought for possession and looked to reverse direction.

Coming away with a draw against them is obviously a very good result, said Pulisic, who played superbly throughout and was named Man of the Match. But we thought we could have even won the game.

It’s a telltale sign of progress that the Americans have drawn their first two Cup games and still declared themselves dissatisfied. No doubt they should have hung on to beat the Welsh after leading with 10 minutes to play.

But that draw, which could well have been a defeat had England terminator Harry Kanes’ 93rd-minute header from a free-kick been on target, was commendable.

Getting six points in the first two games was a fantasy for the Americans. The English, booed by their supporters after the final whistle, did not succeed either.

People thought after our first performance we crushed all the teams, but that’s not the case, Kane said.

As things stand, England, who face Wales on Tuesday, are happy to top the group with four points, one ahead of Iran.

We dug in and got a clean sheet, observed England defender Harry Maguire, whose mates only need another draw to advance. We keep control of the group.

The Americans always thought they had to beat Iran to qualify for the knockout stage. Even with a win over England, they still would have had to get a draw to make sure. Now they have total clarity.

We know five points get us in, Berhalter said.

In 2010, after leveling England and Slovenia, the Americans had to contend with Algeria before Landon Donovan’s deadly 91st-minute strike put them top of the group. It was the only time they had won their final. Now they have to start over.

We win or were out of the World Cup, said Berhalter.

