UK cracks down on Nigerians





The Times newspaper reported on Thursday that Nigerians wishing to study in the UK will soon face strict rules as foreign students who want to study in the UK could be rejected if they do not secure a place at a top university.

Ministers are reportedly discussing ways to curb inflows to the UK after record levels of net immigration were reported on Thursday.

CNBC also gathered that there will also be limits on the number of family members students can bring to the US, according to the report.

These rules also apply to international students who are not already living in the UK.

According to the Office for National Statistics, about 1.1 million people arrived in the UK from January to June, and about 560,000 people migrated in the same period, bringing the number of net migrants to 504,000, a record high.

The reported plan to block international students from studying in the UK appears to run counter to the government’s international growth strategy from 2019, which is designed to increase the number of international students studying in the UK to 600,000 annually by 2030.

According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency, the target of over 605,000 non-UK students enrolled in higher education in the 2020/21 academic year has been met.

According to the government website, the strategy was originally designed to help the UK education sector access global opportunities.

A Home Office spokeswoman said she would not comment on speculation about the idea that it could prevent foreign students from entering the UK.

But a spokeswoman said Home Secretary Suela Braverman’s statement said the record number of people who have visited the UK are understandable in light of the war in Ukraine, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the crackdown on human rights in Hong Kong. , but the British public expects migration to decline over time.

This level of migration has put pressure on accommodation and housing, health, education and other public services. Braverman said in his statement that we must ensure a sustainable, balanced and controlled approach, which is why we continue to review our immigration policy.

My priority is to combat the increase in dangerous and illegal crossings and prevent abuse of our system. She wrote that it was important to restore public trust and regain border control.

The Conservative government launched a series of initiatives after promising to reduce net migration to the UK in a 2019 manifesto.

