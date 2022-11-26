The FCC just banned these Chinese cameras and telecommunications equipment from reaching the United States





Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Hytera and Dahua all sell telecommunications equipment and CCTV technology in the United States, but many of their future security cameras and radio equipment will no longer be welcome. The Federal Communications Commission just announced that they will no longer be licensing some of their equipment, which is a big deal because companies can’t legally import or sell anything with a radio in the United States without that clearance. .

But as I explain, this is not a blanket ban either. Clearly marked consumer products will likely be exempt.

Weren’t these companies already banned? Not exactly. You probably remember that the Trump administration didn’t make Chinese telecom companies feel particularly welcome, accusing companies like Huawei, ZTE and DJI of being national security threats and adding them to the list of entities from the Department of Commerce. But while it had repercussions, it didn’t stop their products from entering the United States. You had no trouble buying a DJI drone, for example.

List of entities only goes so far

What the Entity List does is prevent US companies from exporting technology to these Chinese companies, not the other way around. This could have impacted the availability of Android updates on Huawei phones, for example, because Android provider Google is an American company. And other government groups can also learn from the entity list. Government agencies have had a much harder time spending federal dollars buying Chinese equipment for some time now.

[O]Since we have determined that certain manufacturers’ equipment poses an unacceptable risk to national security, it makes no sense to allow that same equipment to be purchased and inserted into our communications networks until federal dollars are involved, reads part of a statement from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr.

And while the FCC has its own covered list of companies it deems a national security threat and has ordered network operators to remove and replace all their Huawei and ZTE equipment at a likely cost of billions, the The agency had not yet stopped companies from importing or selling these products in the United States.

When Best Buy and Home Depot stopped selling Dahua and Hikvision security cameras, it wasn’t because the government ordered them to stop. These stores simply did not want to be associated with reported human rights abuses. You can still find both brands on Amazon.

But even Amazon won’t be able to legally sell newer products if the FCC doesn’t grant its clearance. Every radio frequency product imported for sale in the United States enters the FCC OET database (which is one of the reasons eagle-eyed gadget enthusiasts can use it to reveal new products not advertisement). If you are not in this database, you cannot import massive quantities of a product for sale.

Some Hikvision security cameras. Image by FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images

Yet when it comes to Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua security cameras, they may just need to mark their products more carefully to escape a ban. Technically, the FCC only denies authorization to equipment designed for public safety, government facility security, critical infrastructure physical security monitoring, and other national security purposes.

For these three companies, we will require them to document the safeguards they will put in place when marketing or selling for these purposes, reads part of a statement from FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel. [W]We are putting in place a freeze on all of their telecommunications and CCTV equipment permit applications until this work is complete.

So if they agree to market the cameras to consumers or small businesses, they can probably be imported and sold just fine. Also, it’s not like the FCC is revoking authorizations for existing products.

The FCC is not closing this loophole on its own; it was ordered to do so by the Secure Equipment Act of 2021, which basically says that the FCC will not consider any authorization request submitted by a company on this covered list. This means that it will also be a big problem when new companies arrive on the list.

