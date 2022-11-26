Best Black Friday Deals Live: Last Chance For Amazing UK Deals





The Black Friday sale is in full swing this week. You’ll find great game deals and more at deep discounts. Our favorite games in the UK right now include Sonic Frontiers on PS5 for just 28, heavily discounted PS Plus memberships and Xbox Series S for just 190.

There’s more to check out, so use our handy navigator below to find deals you really want to buy. If you don’t want to miss a deal, we recommend bookmarking this page and following @IGNUKDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Editor’s Note: If you’re looking for US deals, head to our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on the other side of the pond. All subsections marked ‘AD’ contain paid advertisements from partners.

TL;DR – My Favorite Black Friday Deals of 2022 (UK)

75 gift card

PS Plus Premium – 12 months

Redeem your gift card at PlayStation and proceed with PS Plus purchases at even greater discounts. Extra and Essential are also available.

view on amazon

black friday

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle

Includes Mario Kart 8 and 3 months of Switch Online.

view on amazon

Perfect for PS5

LG CS OLED 55″ 4K Smart TV

Redeem your voucher before check-out.

Amazon Jump ToBest Clothing See Black Friday deals (Under Armor and more)

Tell us what you think of the IGN audience. But just as much as we love Xbox and PlayStation discounts, we love cheap clothing deals. Some of these deals were the most popular during the Black Friday sale, and it’s easy to see why!

Under Armor Men’s Long Sleeve Sports T-Shirt

view on amazon

go to top

Best Xbox Black Friday deals (UK)

go to top

Best 4K TV Black Friday Deals 2022 (UK)

Our pick for our best 4K TV this Black Friday is LG’s stunning OLED CS series TV. The 4K self-illuminating OLED screen offers infinite contrast and the best color fidelity you’ll find anywhere this Black Friday. The only close challenger, however, is the affordable Hisense ULED 55″ TV, which cuts down to 547 from 899 and includes all the expected premium features (including HDMI 2.1 for PS5 and Xbox).

go to top

Best PS5 and PlayStation Black Friday deals 2022 (UK)

black friday deals

DualSense Controller

Trading is also available in Currys and Argos.

See Argos

black friday deals

PlayStation Gift Card

25, 50 and 100 gift cards are all discounted.

Check Out Amazon Perfect PS Plus Black Friday Deals

We already knew the PlayStation Plus was getting a 25% discount on Black Friday, but how about a second discount? The most savvy of us will use this new trick and it’s a real treat.

You can now purchase Amazon Gift Cards that give you an extra discount on top of the 25% you’re already getting on PlayStation Plus. It’s a killer deal and everyone should do it. Not sure how it works? Read our step-by-step guide here.

75 gift card

PS Plus Premium – 12 months

Redeem your gift card on PlayStation and proceed with your PS Plus purchase.

view on amazon

63 gift cards

PS Plus Extra – 12 months

Redeem your gift card on PlayStation and proceed with your PS Plus purchase.

view on amazon

38 gift cards

PS Plus Essential – 12 months

Redeem your gift card on PlayStation and proceed with your PS Plus purchase.

See Amazon’s best SSD deals, perfect for PS5 in the UK

For PS5 owners, we highly recommend the Crucial 2TB SSD for $160.99. Because you can max out your storage at a huge discount (about 80.49 per GB). In that case, all you need is a handy heatsink. I’ll leave the links here and below.

black friday deals

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD

Perfect for your PS5 and make the most of your available storage. A heatsink is required (link below).

view on amazon

go to top

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals 2022 (UK)

black friday deals

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle

Includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months online conversion.

view on amazon

go to top

Humble Store Black Friday Sale (AD)

This is one of the Humble Store’s biggest sales of the year, with most of the discounts. Some of these discounts can reach up to 90% right now, so if you’ve had a few deals on PC games, these discounts are definitely worth checking out.

go to top

Black Friday: Best LEGO deals (UK)

Lego Icons Optimus Prime Transformers Robot Model Set 10302

See Argos

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Thanos Set 76191 For Adults

See Argos

Lego Technic Batman Batmobile Buildable Car Toy 42127

See Argos

LEGO Marvel I’m Groot Set, Baby Groot Buildable Toy 76217

See Argos Black Friday: Best Airfryer Deals Under 150 Black Friday 2022: Meta Quest 2 is 349 (was 399)

This is a great bundle deal for Meta Quest 2. For the 349, it includes a headset and controller (worth 400), Resident Evil 4 (worth 30) and Beat Saber (worth 22.99). It’s a sweet Black Friday deal, and definitely worth considering if you want to get into VR without breaking the bank on PS VR2.

black friday

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle (128GB)

view on amazon

go to top

Best Amazon Subscription Deal: Listen for $2.99/mo

We expect to see a lot of great subscription deals during Black Friday and one of my favorites is currently going on before the Black Friday sale officially begins. This is the latest Audible deal where you can get 60% off your subscription for the next 4 months. That’s it for just $2.99/month, an amazing offer worthy of Black Friday.

4 month membership

audible

4 months + 20 Audible credits for 2.99 per month.

see from audible

go to top

Black Friday: Currys Best Appliance Deals

SHARK Anti Hair Wrap IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – Blue

See Currys Best VPN Black Friday Deals 2022 (AD)

PureVPN is our top pick for this year’s Black Friday VPN deals, currently offering up to 87% off 1-year, 2-year and 5-year plans. My favorite deal on this pick is definitely the 2-year plan, which drops from 262.80 to 46.95 (for just 1.95 per month overall). It also includes an additional 3 months for free. So overall, you get a 27-month guarantee at a huge discount compared to Black Friday.

black friday deals

PureVPN 2-year plan

Includes an additional 3 months warranty for free.

View on PureVPN

go to top

Best Black Friday Password Manager Deals (AD)

Keeper Security is PCMag’s Top Editor’s Choice for all your online safety needs. Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family allow you to securely create and store different and secure passwords for all your accounts. It’s currently on sale for 50% on Black Friday.

go to top

Black Friday (UK) Best gaming monitor deals for 4k HDMI 2.1 monitors (great for PS5 and Xbox Series X)

Samsung Odyssey AG700 28″

Sold out at Curry. I guess we’ll have to wait and see if it drops further.

view on amazon

black friday deals

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Ultra HD 32-inch

refer to curry

black friday

Sony INZONE M9 27 Inch Gaming Monitor

A cheaper version of the M3 (699.99) will also be available in January 2023.

Discounts on better-looking monitors at Amazon

black friday deals

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27GL83A-B, 27 inches

See Amazon Save 370 for Surface Pro 7 Plus – Keyboard Cover Bundle (AD)

Save up to $370 on the Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro Type Cover Bundle today. This starts at 1299, so it’s over 30% off the starting price, and the cover/keyboard is included in the price. It’s a bargain!

black friday deals

Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro Type Cover Bundle

view at microsoft

go to top

Robert Anderson is a trading expert and IGN’s commerce editor. You can follow @robertliam21 on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/best-black-friday-deals-uk-2022-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos