UK university leaders advocate for the benefits of international students.





University leaders and politicians have defended international students’ benefits to UK research and economic growth as the government considers containing numbers as disputes over immigration grow.

Rishi Sunaks’ government is grappling with how to reduce net immigration to the UK after the National Statistical Office found it hit an all-time high on Thursday. The increase was driven in part by a record 476,000 visas issued to international students from this year to September.

Downing Street on Friday dismissed reports that ministers were considering banning international students from all but the most elite institutions.

But officials are looking at other ways to limit headcount, such as limiting the ability of people on student visas to bring dependents and cracking down on low-level degrees that don’t help students advance their skills or career prospects. are doing

University leaders strongly opposed the hiring ban, saying even rhetoric targeting international students risk harming community members and a sector that relies on them as a lucrative source of income.

Former university minister Lord Jo Johnson said student flow is crucial to Britain’s competitiveness as a knowledge economy.

Without growth in international students, the country could say goodbye to science powerhouses, he said. International students are currently providing funding as well as a technology pipeline to UK studies.

The restrictions on overseas recruitment date back to the government’s previous goal of increasing the number of international students to 600,000 by 2030.

According to University of Portsmouth Vice-Chancellor Graham Galbraith, rapid hiring growth meant the university could meet its targets in 2020-21, better investing in research and innovation.

He said international students pay for cross-subsidized research and education, particularly in fields where the cost of subjects such as technology, science and art exceeds the $9,250 paid annually by domestic students.

Sheffield Hallam University’s Head of Global Partnerships, James Richardson, said discussions about student caps had already taken a toll on the UK’s global reputation as a provider of higher education.

Other countries will jump on it, he said. They have plans to increase the number of international students. We are one of their main competitors.

Sector leaders also rejected proposals to limit students’ ability to bring dependents.

Richardson said the restrictions would primarily affect the recruitment of graduate students, who tend to enroll in UK universities to advance their mid-career careers.

If I’m working and I have a partner and children, of course I’ll take them. He estimated that Sheffield Hallam risks losing half of the 1,000 Nigerian students recruited each year if dependents are banned.

Over the past three years, the number of dependents of international students has increased dramatically. From year 1 to September, 116,300 visas were issued to dependents, including 51,600 from Nigeria. To bring a family member, students must demonstrate that they are self-reliant and pay the NHS surcharge.

Gloucestershire University vice-chancellor Stephen Marston said the UK could lose out to rivals like Australia and Canada that allow students to bring their families.

What we will lose are some of the most gifted and globally mobile students, he said. Why would we do that when this country lacks technology?

Rachel Hewitt, CEO of Million Plus, which represents the fledgling university, said the drop in real funding is especially true for international students at institutions since 1992, where governments are working to develop training and research in targeted areas. I said it means it’s important.

Universities are looking for ways to respond to dwindling resource units, she said. Given the growing financial pressures, anything that distances us from our ability to self-finance would be enormously damaging.

Downing Street said the university is fully supported by the government and described as the best in the world.

We are looking at the issue of student dependents and the quality of degrees… [migration] Figures released yesterday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/29c19c5c-db18-4929-a440-a247e7003faf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

