Amazon workers strike in the US and 30 other countries on Black Friday





Protests by workers and Amazon allies were planned in more than 30 countries on Black Friday. Campaign concerns include competitive wages, safe working conditions and carbon emissions. The Make Amazon Pay campaign comes as Amazon faces organizing efforts across the world. Loading Something is loading.

Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season. For Amazon, it’s already a difficult start.

Today, Amazon workers and activists are demonstrating for better working conditions around the world. The campaign is led by Make Amazon Pay, a coalition of 70 unions and organizations including Greenpeace, Oxfam and Amazon Workers International.

“The pandemic has exposed how Amazon puts profits ahead of workers, society and our planet,” Make Amazon Pay wrote in a list of demands shared on its website. “Amazon takes too much and gives back too little. It’s time to make Amazon pay.”

Protests were planned in more than 30 countries, including India, Germany and Japan, according to Make Amazon Pay. In the United States, protests are expected in more than 10 cities coast to coast at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, Jeff Bezos’ New York penthouse, Whole Foods stores and Amazon warehouses. .

Strikes are planned at 18 warehouses in France and Germany coordinated by the unions, and several in the United States, such as STL8, Amazon’s warehouse in St. Peters, Missouri.

Gig Workers Association (GigWA) in association with Amazon Warehouse employees and the Hawkers Joint Action Committee take part in a protest in New Delhi, Friday, November 25, 2022. Manish Swarup/AP

“Amazon workers need higher pay. We need safer work,” Jennifer Crane, who works at the Missouri warehouse, said in a video made by Make Amazon Pay. “Things don’t have to be that way. Amazon can afford to give us a living wage and provide us with a pace of work that doesn’t result in life-threatening injuries.”

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel previously told Insider that the company is working to address campaign concerns, including carbon emissions and competitive wages.

“These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we are not perfect in any area, if you look objectively at what Amazon is doing in each of these areas, you will see that we take our role and our impact very seriously,” , Nantel said.

While efforts to organize Amazon employees in the United States have made headlines, workers are also pushing for better working conditions overseas. Contractor drivers in Japan recently formed a union, which demonstrated outside the retail giant’s Japanese headquarters in Meguro, Tokyo.

In Bangladesh, garment workers have mobilized for union recognition, better wages and humane working conditions.

“Garment workers, like those I represent, struggle to fill Amazon coffers often without any recognition that we are even Amazon workers,” said Nazma Akhter, president of the Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation at the Bangladesh, in a press release.

Akhter continued, “Amazon is the third largest direct employer in the world, but if you factor us into the supply chain, that’s even more important.”

Even some company employees are considering unionizing, according to posts seen by Insider’s Katherine Long. This follows Amazon’s announcement of its plan to lay off 10,000 employees from the company, with the effort beginning on November 15.

