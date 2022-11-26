From Black Friday UK sales 2022 to iPhone to Samsung offers, the best phone deals so far





Black Friday 2022 is coming. It starts at midnight and runs through the weekend until ‘Cyber ​​Monday’ on November 28th. With the cost of living skyrocketing, many people are looking for the best Black Friday deals to get their Christmas gifts even cheaper. – Ticket purchases such as mattresses, TVs, iPads and tablets. On this page we are keeping an eye on the best cell phone deals. A smartphone can be the most expensive item you own, so it’s a good idea to upgrade when the price is lowest.

If you’re one of the thousands of people frantically searching for ‘iPhone Black Friday deals’ or ‘Samsung Black Friday deals’ right now, you’ll know how great the potential savings are. Expect discounts of 15-20%, often more. Black Friday iPhone deals sometimes see 300 or more off the cost of a typical three-year contract. And since we all know how much we usually pay for our cell phones, it’s harder to trick us. Black Friday cell phone deals tend to be genuine.

Where are the best Black Friday phone deals?

Retailers including Very, John Lewis and Amazon are offering Black Friday discounts on SIM-free handsets. But online experts like Carphone Warehouse (now part of Currys) and network providers like Sky, EE, and Vodafone are offering the best Black Friday deals by reducing monthly payments or doubling data on 24- and 36-month contracts. . .

There are also discounts on SIM-only packages where you pay for the data, not the phone. You can find SIM-only deals of up to 50% (through cashback) at the bottom of the page from providers like Vodafone, Three and iD Mobile. O2 is also offering SIM-only Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday iPhone deals Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Best Apple iPhone 14 Plus Deal: The 3 year 60GB deal was 30/month, now it’s 15/month (a total savings of 540) and 0 upfront with free shipping on Sky Mobile

