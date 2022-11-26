Kim Kardashian reacts to claims that Kanye showed staff his nude photos





Do excavations. Kim Kardashian is investigating claims that ex-husband Kanye West showed his former employees risque photos of her while working at Adidas, a source has exclusively told Us Weekly.

Kim is disgusted, the insider says. She feels violated and horrified.

The Kardashian star who was married to West, 45, for six years before announcing their split in February 2021 is currently trying to confirm the allegations, the source explains.

[She] wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she had more details, the insider told Us, noting that the scandal is just another bombshell about Kanye.

The 42-year-old Skims founders’ family continue to wonder what will come next when it comes to rapper Jesus Walks, the source adds. (The exes share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.)

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Rolling Stone released a report revealing that Yeezy employees wrote an open letter to Adidas accusing West of office mistreatment and inappropriate actions toward employees.

The open letter alleged that musician Gold Digger had previously shown nude photos of his then-wife to people at the company, according to Rolling Stone, which interviewed several of the complainants for the exhibits.

It was very revealing and personal, an anonymous employee recalled to the publication. I didn’t really react. In addition to the Selfie author’s alleged nude photos, West allegedly screened an explicit video of his estranged wife during a 2018 reunion.

Additionally, the famed rapper was accused of airing pornography (not featuring Kardashian) for his Yeezy collaborators. The allegations against West also include allegations of abuse, with an anonymous employee claiming the designer used a tactic[s] break a person and establish his unwavering allegiance to them.

Adidas has since announced an investigation into allegations that the brand ignored allegations of misconduct against West when he was one of their staff.

It’s currently unclear if the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true, the brand said in a Friday, Nov. 25, statement to Us Weekly. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to immediately launch an independent investigation into the matter to address them.

The Chicago native first signed a partnership with the sportswear brand in 2013 to bring his Yeezy line to the masses. Adidas, however, severed ties with West in October after he made anti-Semitic comments on social media.

West made headlines in October when he tweeted controversial remarks about the Jewish community, saying he wanted to kill the Jewish people. While the Stronger rapper later apologized for his comments, he went on to lose million-dollar brand deals with Balenciaga, Vogue and CAA (Creative Arts Agency), among others.

Kardashian, who was declared legally single in March, also took a stand against her ex-husband after his anti-Semitic speech.

Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tweeted last month. I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against it.

