USA beat England at the World Cup





Weston McKennie of the United States and Declan Rice of England Friday Group B match at the World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

On Tuesday at the World Cup, the USA men’s national team found themselves with a hugely frustrating draw against Wales, a team they were clearly better than for most of the game. On Friday, the USMNT tied again. But this result, while a bit frustrating, was more telling, as it means this American team could be much better than England thought.

The final score of the Group B game with England on Friday was 0-0, but it was far from boring. England, a team whose coach kept praising the USMNT before the game when his country mostly laughed at them, were rocked from around the 20th minute. This England team, widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world among one of the best generations of English players of all time, did not fail to score against the United States, they were to barely hanging on to the draw. The American team were younger, quicker and more attacking throughout the match, putting England on their heels for most of the first half and the entire second half.

England may have the talent to win the World Cup this year, but on Friday there was no doubt that the United States had the better team. And it’s completely crazy.

Of course, a USA win would have been better, and for most of the game the flow of play certainly seemed to be pointing in that direction. But even though USA failed to break through, it was obvious to all watching that they are a team to be reckoned with in this tournament, and in the next tournament to come. The USMNT doesn’t have many stars like England, but three of them Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and goalkeeper Matt Turner, all of whom have top roles in Europe, hadn’t looked the least bit out of place during Friday’s World Cup. , as so many American players have done in the past. Turner, in particular, looked set to jump off the stadium. He could be the goalkeeper for the USMNT and Arsenal for many years.

FULL EXTENSION! Matt Turner’s first-half DIVING save against England is TODAY’S SAVE. pic.twitter.com/lvSrTjaSOC

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

The irony of Friday’s dramatic draw is that, on balance, it kind of made no sense, at least during this group stage of the tournament. Iran’s astonishing and emotional 2-0 victory over Wales earlier on Friday put the USMNT in the odd, and not unwelcome, position of having only advantages against the Three Lions. A loss would have basically meant the same as a draw. And if the United States wins against Iran on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. EST, Americans should now call in sick to see them through to the next round.

If they don’t beat an Iranian team, despite all the fun they had on Friday morning, they won’t be favored in the game, the USMNT tournament will be over. So Tuesday is now everything. If the United States loses or draws, their tremendous telling performance against England will be forgotten. But if they play Tuesday like they did Friday, they will smoke Iran and the game against England will go down as a pivotal moment in American football history: the day the Americas team come face to face with one of the best teams in the world and were clearly better. Be excited.

