Why British researchers are paying attention





Protesters at Cambridge University, England, on November 24. Credit: Martin Pope/Getty

More than 70,000 faculty and staff at 150 UK universities launched the largest strike in higher education history on 24 November to protest low pay, unsustainable working conditions and cuts to pensions. Among them are researchers who tell Nature that poor working conditions are eating away at the future of British science.

The strike comes after members of the University and College Union (UCU) voted in favor of strikes in two national votes last month. Since 2018, UCU union members have repeatedly gone on strike to demand that pension cuts be reversed, better pay, more hours and job security.

Massive UK university strike over unsustainable working conditions

This time, with the cost of living crisis and inflation exceeding 11% in the UK, strikers’ grievances are focused on a 3% wage increase offered by universities for the 202223 school year. Employees also say the workload is dangerously high. According to UCU, on average, university staff work two extra days per week of unpaid work, and one-third of staff are on temporary contracts.

The University and Colleges Employers Association said in a statement that the union’s demand for a 13.6 per cent pay rise was unrealistic and would cost the agency about $1.5 billion (US$1.8 billion).

Strikers also want universities to reverse pension cuts that went into effect in April. They said it equated to an average loss of 35% of retirement income. The cuts came after a deficit of over $14 billion was reported in the March 2020 University Superannuation Scheme (USS) assessment. However, UCU said the deficit has since been addressed and posted a $1.8 billion surplus in USS’ June financial monitoring report. Universities UK, which represents employers involved in USS, says despite the cuts, the program remains one of the most attractive private pension schemes in the country, and its monitoring report is unmatched by its overall assessment. plan.

Nature spoke to three British scientists this year about why they’re paying attention.

Recipe for Bad Science

Helen Coulshed, chemist at Kings College London

Some Vice-Chancellors can make $500,000 and charge for all sorts of luxuries, but our PhD students and staff are using food banks. They are deciding when they can eat or which meals to skip. Discrepancies at that level at one university will not be tolerated.

In Kings, the gender pay gap is 15% and the ethnic pay gap is 19%. There really is a lack of will to change that. If we don’t pay people the same, how can we have the best and brightest people in terms of diversity of perspectives and equality of access to college? It’s a recipe for bad science and lack of innovation. The fact that we can all strike together means it’s harder to ignore.

Kings’ student population has increased by 25% over the past two years. At the same time, the number of employees increased by 3.9%. So our staff-to-student ratio was insane, and it had a knock-on effect in terms of time to think about research and availability of headspace.

What universities are doing is a direct assault on the future of science. While not directly felt, it will implicitly affect the future of science in the UK and globally.

Robert Thomas says long hours of teaching work leave little time for research. Courtesy of Zack Hayward

Society as a whole is struggling

Cardiff University biologist Robert Thomas

I have been on strike since I started as a college lecturer and this should be of concern to senior management as their actions continue to incite strike action.

My research is mainly based on field work. Excessive workload has had a major impact. At one point, I was doing double the university’s largest education allocation. And that translates into about 60 minutes a week for all my graduate school supervision, my own research, working publications, reviewing others’ publications, etc. This is unacceptable in a modern research university.

UK postgraduate students demand pay rise for country’s biggest research fund

Cardiff University does not have a functional workload model. So there is no central data on who is doing what, which results in dangerously high workloads that are not officially recorded. This is unsustainable. We urged dialogue to never attack again.

It is easy to feel isolated when working alone in a laboratory or field, and it is easy to feel that a proper family life and research life cannot be achieved due to excessive workload. However, taking time during a strike to talk to others who may be in the same situation provides a powerful reminder that you are not struggling in isolation. We, as a whole community of teachers and researchers, are struggling.

I will stop peer review for monetized publishers.

University of Bristol geographer Richard Harris

I don’t strike often. But this time I’m going for two reasons. This is the 12th year in a row that employers have provided below-inflation pay increases, which means pay sizes are getting smaller each year. They offered a 3% pay rise, but inflation is around 11%. This is effectively an 8% pay cut, which is equivalent to losing one month’s pay.

Pension cuts are added to this. We cut and cut, and I don’t think it’s sustainable in terms of science in the UK because people are already starting to leave. Academia is becoming a less attractive career for PhD students.

Thousands of Scholars Strike in California: How Is Research Affected?

We will suspend peer review of revenue-generating publishers until labor disputes are resolved. This is because it relies on goodwill and very little is actually paid out. The broader academic system and this includes publishing relies on people doing things outside of good faith and contracts.

There is no particular reason for scholars to peer review articles in journals. It’s not in their contract to do so. The reason we do that is because universities are about the exchange of information and knowledge. But if you keep cutting people’s salaries and pensions, that favor starts to wear away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-04146-w The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos