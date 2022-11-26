What can Democrats get through Congress in the lame session? | US Congress





As a new era of divided government looms in the United States, Democrats are racing to complete a long list of legislative tasks that includes landmark civil liberties legislation, a routine but essential spending program and a proposed law to prevent another January 6.

There are only a handful of working days before the balance of power in Congress shifts and the Democrats’ unified control of government in Washington ends. In January, Republicans will claim the gavel in the House, giving them veto power over much of Joe Bidens’ agenda.

Meanwhile, Democrats will retain and possibly expand, depending on the outcome of a Georgia runoff election, their Senate majority, allowing them to continue to confirm Bidens’ judicial and administrative nominees.

With a shrinking window for action, Democrats intend to use the year-end lame duck session to leave a legislative mark while they still control all the levers of power in Washington. But they are also under increasing pressure to act to raise the statutory debt ceiling, averting a partisan showdown next year that many fear could lead to economic calamity.

We’re going to try to have a lame session as productive as possible, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a post-election news conference. It’s going to be a lot of work, long hours trying to get a lot done.

Among the unfinished business is the enactment of legislation to keep federal government funding past the Dec. 16 deadline. Failure to do so would result in a government shutdown. Lawmakers must also reauthorize the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a landmark bill that sets US military policy for the coming year.

Democrats must also decide whether to face the debt limit. House Republicans have threatened to use the debt ceiling as leverage to extract deep spending cuts, a prospect that has raised alarm among economists and policymakers who are pleading with Democrats to defuse a budget stalemate. dangerous.

In an interview with CNN, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who is set to succeed Nancy Pelosi when she steps down as House Democratic leader in January, said raising the debt ceiling before the Republicans taking control of the House was probably the right thing to do as a way to prevent conservatives from hijacking the US economy.

The debt ceiling now stands at $31.4 billion, a level to be reached by the third quarter of 2023, according to projections.

Still, Democratic leaders have suggested Congress is unlikely to address the borrowing limit in the coming weeks.

Schumer said last week that he would like to secure a debt ceiling during this working period, but insisted that would require Republican support, ruling out a stand-alone approach that would allow Democrats to increase unilaterally the debt ceiling. Speaking to reporters the same day, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he didn’t think Congress would address the issue until next year.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Peter Orszag, the former director of the Congressional Office of Management and Budget and Budget Office, implored Democrats to prioritize the issue, even if it takes up valuable time in the House. floor.

Any Democrats opposed to such a painful vote should now consider how much influence their party will lose once Republicans control the House and how much higher the risk of default will then be, he wrote. It’s generally not a good idea to start a negotiation with a ticking time bomb and a counterparty willing to let it explode.

While tax issues are at the center of negotiations on Capitol Hill, many other legislative items are on the agenda.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is facing a runoff election in Georgia, will push to cap the cost of insulin. Photography: Megan Varner/Reuters

Schumer said the Senate will take a final vote on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages when the chamber returns after the Thanksgiving holiday. Earlier this month, 12 Republicans joined all Democrats in clearing a major procedural hurdle that put the historic measure on track to pass.

Passing the Respect for Marriage Act is no longer a matter of if but only of when, he said in recent remarks. A version of the bill passed the House earlier this year, with the support of dozens of Republicans.

Meanwhile, the Senate also hopes to enact reforms to a 19th-century election law that Donald Trump tried to exploit to reverse his 2020 defeat that led to the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

A bipartisan proposal would revise the electoral count law, clarifying that the role of the vice president, who presides over the certification of electoral votes as president of the Senate, is purely ceremonial. That means the vice president could not unilaterally reject electoral votes, as Trump and his allies pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to do. If the bill passes, it would be the most substantial legislative response to the events of January 6.

The White House also wants Congress to approve additional financial support for Ukraine as the nation defends itself against a Russian invasion. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who could be the next speaker if he can survive a revolt among hardline conservatives in his caucus, signaled that Republicans would use their majority to limit or possibly oppose future spending of war.

Previous aid programs for Ukraine have been approved with overwhelming bipartisan support, and the president and Democratic leaders are hopeful a new program can be realized. Fears that Republicans could cut aid just as Ukraine forces Russia to retreat with the help of US weaponry could motivate lawmakers to authorize vast new spending for Ukraine. The White House has also requested additional funding to prepare for a possible winter surge of coronavirus infections, although Republicans are unlikely to support the request.

Constrained by the calendar and their narrow majorities, a host of other Democratic priorities will likely remain out of reach as the sun sets on their power in Washington.

A group of Democrats are urging Congress to pass immigration reform and ensure legal protection for Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, as efforts are underway to achieve an agreement on cannabis legislation. Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose Georgia runoff will determine the Democrats’ margin of control next year, continued his efforts to cap the cost of insulin.

