Japan plans to use enemy base strike capability with US





Japan plans to use an enemy basic strike capability, or what it prefers to call a “counterstrike capability,” with its ally the United States, in case it comes under attack, a source said on Friday. close to the file.

Emphasizing the need to secure the capability in response to a deteriorating security environment, the government will also limit the targets of these attacks to “military” attacks, but it can be loosely defined to include not only enemy bases, but also other sites, such as command centers, the source said.

File photo shows a Type 03 intermediate-range surface-to-air missile. (Photo courtesy of Ground Self-Defense Force) (Kyodo)

The ideas were outlined in a policy paper presented at a working meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is expected to revise its national security strategy next month.

In April, the LDP proposed that the government declare possession of an enemy base strike capability, which would allow Japan to strike and disable enemy missiles before they are launched from foreign territory. The party’s proposal also makes it possible to target command centers.

Known as a “pacifist party”, the Komeito was initially reluctant to agree to allow such a capability, but began to consider accepting the position of the PLD in general.

Keiichi Ishii, general secretary of Komeito, told a press conference on Friday that Japan will need the ability “not to counterattack but to deter” possible armed attacks against Japan, citing threats from North Korea, which has repeatedly tested ballistic missiles.

The ruling camp is expected to discuss details, including under what conditions Japan could use such a capability and what specifically could be targeted.

The government’s stance on Japan’s exclusively defense-focused security posture and no reliance on preemptive attacks remains unchanged, the source said.

As part of its enemy base strike capability, the government will deploy long-range missiles currently under development, the source said.

Tokyo is heavily dependent on Washington for protection under the 1960 Japan-US Security Treaty, which stipulates that Washington will defend Japanese-administered territories from armed attack.

On Tuesday, a government panel made up mostly of defense policy and public finance experts proposed keeping the plan to acquire enemy base strike capability, calling it “essential” to bolster Japan’s deterrence. .

