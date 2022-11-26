Vinfast reaches milestone with first batch of VF8 electric vehicles in the US





Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast hit a major milestone on Friday, shipping the first batch of VF8 SUVs to the United States.

Vinfast made its grand debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, showcasing the VF8 and VF9 electric vehicles to the world.

After promising to end production of petrol models, Vinfast acted quickly, delivering the first locally produced electric vehicle sold in Vietnam in December 2021.

Within 48 hours of opening reservations, Vinfast claimed to have 24,000 orders worldwide, paving the way for Vietnam to become one of the few countries to produce fully electric vehicles.

Vinfast delivered the first 100 VF8 models in September, true to its intention to become a global electric vehicle brand. The automaker said its next batch of around 5,000 will ship to the United States, Canada and Europe starting in November.

After launching two new electric SUVs, the VF6 and VF7, Vinfast hopes to become the maker of electric vehicles for everyone with models in the B, C, D and E car segments.

Vinfast is delivering on its promise as the first batch of VF8 electric vehicles head to the United States.

Vinfast VF8 Source: Vinfast The first Vinfast VF8 electric vehicles on their way to the United States

Vinfast held a ceremony on Friday, marking the first batch of 999 VF8 exports to the United States. The EV models are expected to arrive in California in about 20 days after being deported from Vietnam.

The first US customers can expect to receive orders by the end of 2022. During the event, Vinfast CEO Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang said:

The export of the first 999 VF 8s is an important event for VinFast and Vingroup and a historic milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry. He says Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that when VinFasts smart electric vehicles are rolled out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, vibrant and progressive Vietnam to global audiences.

Vinfast says this is the first batch of exports to fulfill its 65,000 global orders already placed for the VF8 and VF9 models. The automaker plans to continue exporting batches of VF8s to the United States and Canada in early 2023.

Vinfast VF9 deliveries will also begin early next year, with global bookings for the VF5, VF6 and VF7 starting soon.

